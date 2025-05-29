Short type gene variant associated with increased purring in domestic cats

Whether you are lucky enough to have a cat companion or must merely live this experience vicariously through cat videos, Felis catus is a familiar and comforting presence in our daily lives. Unlike most other feline species, cats exhibit sociality, can live in groups, and communicate both with other cats and humans, which is why they have been humans' trusted accomplices for millennia.

Despite this intimacy, there is still much that we don't know about our feline friends. Numerous behavioral studies have been conducted on other mammal species, but relatively few on cats.

In part to fill this gap, a team of researchers at Wildlife Research Center of Kyoto University are investigating the genetic background of cats' behavioral traits. Specifically, they aim to understand the association between traits like purring and variation in the androgen receptor gene. Though the exact function of purring remains unclear, previous studies have indicated that it is beneficial for feline communication and survival.

The team conducted a behavior assessment and focused on 280 cats, all of which were spayed or neutered mixed breeds kept in their owners' homes. They also collected DNA samples and analyzed the androgen receptor gene, comparing this to that of other Felidae species.

When we called for participants, we were moved to receive responses from 265 cat owners from across Japan in just a single day, and received kind messages. This reminded us of the strong public interest in cat research." Yume Okamoto, doctoral student, first author

The results supported the thinking that a genetic basis exists for both purring and vocal communication. Cats with the short-type androgen receptor gene displayed higher owner-assessed purring scores than those with long-type gene. Additionally, short-type males exhibited higher vocalization toward humans, indicating the gene's connection to vocal communication. In contrast, female cats with the short-type gene displayed higher stranger-directed aggression.

These results may also reveal a decrease in the importance of vocal communication for cats raised by humans since kittenhood, which are typically pure-breed cats. Previous studies indicate that pure-breed cats are more likely to carry the long-type gene than mixed-breed cats. Many mixed breed cats in this study are rescued former stray cats, which may imply that rescues tend to meow more.

Comparing the cats' genes to that of 11 other Felidae species, the research team found that the leopard cat and the fishing cat, both closely related to domestic cats, possessed only the short-type, whereas domestic cats had longer types not found in the other species. These findings suggest that the emergence of these longer types may be a result of genetic changes associated with domestication and selective breeding.

These results have the potential to help us predict behavioral tendencies based on genetic data and to facilitate need-based observation and enhanced care, which could ultimately help us improve animal welfare. The research team is also planning to expand their focus to other Felidae species.

"Through our research, we hope to deepen our understanding of cats and contribute to building happier relationships between cats and humans," says Okamoto.