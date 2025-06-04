Bedtime procrastination in young adults linked to specific personality traits

A new study to be presented at the SLEEP 2025 annual meeting found that bedtime procrastination in young adults is associated with specific personality traits, including depressive tendencies.

Results show that bedtime procrastination was associated with higher neuroticism and lower conscientiousness and extraversion. These results remained significant after statistically adjusting for chronotype.

Our study demonstrated that individuals who habitually procrastinate their bedtime were actually less likely to report seeking out exciting, engaging, or enjoyable activities. Instead, bedtime procrastinators reported having emotional experiences consistent with depression, specifically endorsing a tendency toward experiencing negative emotions and lacking positive emotional experiences." Steven Carlson, lead author, doctoral candidate in the psychology department, University of Utah in Salt Lake City

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, sleep is essential to health. The AASM recommends that adults should sleep 7 or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health. Bedtime procrastination - the tendency to delay bedtime in the absence of external obligations - reduces the opportunity to get sufficient sleep.

The study involved 390 young adults with an average age of 24 years. They completed a chronotype questionnaire to assess whether they are an "evening type" who prefers to stay up and sleep late or a "morning type" who prefers to go to bed and wake up early. Participants also completed a questionnaire to assess five personality traits: neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness. They completed a sleep diary for 14 days to assess bedtime procrastination.

According to Carlson, the study suggests that emotional health is a potential target for interventions to address the widespread problem of bedtime procrastination.

"Bedtime procrastination is not only associated with poor planning, low self-discipline, and time management problems, but also potentially due to difficulties managing negative affect and anxiety prior to bed," he said. "Given the ubiquity of this behavior, and its impact on sleep health, we hope to extend this research to determine whether reducing negative emotions prior to bedtime can be an effective treatment for bedtime procrastination."

The research abstract was published recently in an online supplement of the journal Sleep and will be presented Tuesday, June 10, during SLEEP 2025 in Seattle. SLEEP is the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.