Healthy living remains a challenge even for teens in affluent counties

Even in seemingly affluent counties such as Surrey, teens are unable to access healthy lifestyles due to poverty, geographical inequalities, discrimination and mental health challenges, according to a new study from the University of Surrey. The research, published in the journal Nutrients, looked into the experiences of youth workers and captured the voices of young people, finding that, while teenagers understand the importance of good food and exercise, they face a daily struggle against factors often beyond their control.

The study, which was funded by Surrey County Council, involved 27 participants, aged 12 to 16, who reported how poverty impacted their access to sport and healthy diets. For example, participants noted how healthy food in schools is often too expensive and therefore cheaper, less nutritious options become more appealing. Plus, the cost of sports clubs, equipment, and even getting to activities also puts a significant strain on families' ability to lead healthier lives.

Teens in less affluent areas felt stark differences in access to sports facilities and safe outdoor spaces, depending on where they lived in Surrey. Those in less affluent areas reported run-down or non-existent facilities and feeling unsafe outdoors, limiting their opportunities to be active.

Alarmingly, sexism continues to be a barrier for teen girls wanting to participate in sports. The participants reported feeling unwelcome, being ridiculed for their appearance or labelled negatively for playing sports traditionally seen as "for boys".

Professor Jane Ogden, Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Surrey, said:

"We can't simply tell teenagers to "eat better and exercise more" - there are significant, structural issues that need to be addressed at both a community and societal level. By spotlighting these barriers, we can start creating a fairer and more supportive environment that will help young people in Surrey access healthier choices and have an opportunity to thrive."

Unsurprisingly, for many young people, the pressure of school, social media, and bullying takes a toll on their mental health, making it harder to focus on healthy eating and exercising.

The study also involved 35 adult participants working in either education or youth work, who reported a lack of training and clear referral pathways for weight management and specialist help.

This research highlights systemic issues beyond individual choices and offers insights into the structural barriers limiting young people's healthy choices across the country. It's important to recognise that even seemingly prosperous counties such as Surrey face these challenges. Addressing these issues through public health strategies locally and nationwide, may ultimately lead to a healthier future for all young people, regardless of their postcode or socioeconomic background." Dr. Helen Lambert, Senior Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition

Dr. Negin Sarafraz-Shekary, Head of Surrey Health Determinants Research Collaboration, Public Health, Surrey County Council, added:

"The valuable findings from this research provide critical insights into the challenges faced by 13- to 17-year-olds in Surrey when it comes to healthy eating. It highlights the importance of taking a holistic approach to healthy eating habits and balanced nutrition. As a county council we are committed to addressing these issues through our whole system food strategy action plan. Through the Surrey Food Partnership we are working with partners to implement evidence-based interventions that support our young people to be healthy and thrive."