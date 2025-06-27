Prenatal checkups linked to healthier birth weights in West Africa

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Keough School of Global Affairs, University of Notre DameJun 27 2025

In The Gambia, a small country in West Africa, 1 in 10 newborns have a low birth weight — less than 5.5 pounds — and face daunting challenges. They are more likely to die within a month of birth or in their first year, and they experience higher rates of physical and cognitive impairment and higher risks of developing chronic health issues throughout their lives.

But there is a solution: More prenatal checkups support improved birth outcomes. That is a key finding of a new study co-authored by University of Notre Dame researchers, which provides new causal evidence from The Gambia that can help improve the health of newborns. The study was published in PLOS Global Public Health.

Newborn health, measured by birth weight, is an important marker that not only reflects an infant's immediate well-being but also predicts future health and development. Our study found that more prenatal checkups produce better birth outcomes, and these findings can inform policies that will prioritize the health of mothers and their newborn children.”

Santosh Kumar Gautam, co-author, associate professor of development and global health economics and director of doctoral studies in sustainable development for the University of Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs

Previous studies in other contexts have shown a causal link between prenatal checkups and improved birth outcomes, Gautam said. Within The Gambia, previous studies had shown an association between checkups and outcomes, but there was limited empirical evidence estimating the causal effects these checkups have on low birth weight. However, in this latest study, Notre Dame researchers moved beyond correlation to demonstrate a causal link, Gautam said.

The study analyzed data on more than 4,400 births from the 2019-20 Gambian Demographic and Health Survey. Researchers found that each prenatal checkup was associated with a small increase in birth weight — about .77 ounces — and a 1.2 percent reduction in low birth weight, Gautam said.

But Gautam stressed that prenatal checkups had a cumulative effect: Mothers who had four or more prenatal checkups were 3.9 percent less likely to have a newborn with low birth weight than mothers who had fewer than four checkups. The average treatment effect for having four or more checkups was a 2.5-ounce increase in birth weight and a 4.7 percent reduction in the incidence of low birth weight. Gautam said these improvements would help to reduce deaths within the first month and the first year after birth.

Prenatal checkups play a vital role in detecting and managing conditions like intrauterine growth restriction, Gautam said, which occurs when a baby does not grow at the expected rate during pregnancy. The interventions delivered during these visits, including iron and folic acid supplementation and ongoing education about healthy behaviors, can target the causes of low fetal growth and ensure babies have a healthy weight at birth, he said.

Related Stories

Gautam co-authored the study with Alasana Suso, a 2024 graduate of the Keough School's Master of Global Affairs program, and Elizabeth Wood, associate professor of the practice and director of the Master of Science in Global Health program within the University's Eck Institute for Global Health.

The research is part of the larger work that the Eck Institute for Global Health does to address the critical healthcare needs of pregnant and postpartum women and their children. Through its Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Initiative, the institute fosters interdisciplinary collaborations and inspires advancements to improve health outcomes around the world. The research is also part of larger work by the Keough School to address issues relating to global poverty and inequality.

Gautam and Wood said future research should examine the comprehensiveness and quality of prenatal checkups to determine which components most effectively support fetal growth and neonatal survival in resource-constrained settings such as The Gambia.

Ultimately, researchers said, this study and new work that builds on it can provide additional evidence that will inform public health policy and improve birth outcomes.

“Our findings are especially valuable for guiding policy in sub-Saharan Africa, as they highlight both the quantity and quality of care as essential for meaningful gains in neonatal health,” Wood said. “These insights underscore the urgent need for sustained investments to ensure mothers have access to comprehensive prenatal checkups so that their children start life on a healthy path.”

Source:

Keough School of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame

Journal reference:

Gautam, S., et al. (2025). Effect of antenatal care on birth outcomes in the Gambia: A propensity score matching analysis. PLOS Global Public Health. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pgph.0003880.

Posted in: Child Health News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

What’s missing in plant-based nutrition research? A new review explains
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Processed blueberry bars provide polyphenols as effectively as raw fruit, research reveals
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches safer, Next-Generation Basophil Activation Test to improve, expedite allergy research
Snooze alarms steal hours of sleep each month, new research shows
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research
Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women