Blocking key host pathways may stop Cryptosporidium infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Francis Crick InstituteJul 23 2025

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have mapped the human metabolic pathways that Cryptosporidium, an intestinal parasite, requires to survive. Shutting down these pathways may offer a new way to treat patients while avoiding the development of drug resistance.

The parasite Cryptosporidium invades and reproduces inside epithelial cells in the gut, causing severe diarrhoea, which is particularly dangerous for children in endemic regions and people with weakened immune systems. Despite its major impact on global public health, there are no fully effective treatments.

In a study published today in Cell, the researchers aimed to understand what this parasite requires from the host epithelial cell, in order to identify new options for interventions.

They conducted a genome-scale screening experiment, based on CRISPR genetic editing, which involved systematically disabling nearly every protein-coding gene, individually, from human intestinal cells. The cells were then infected with Cryptosporidium and imaged to see how each gene influenced parasite survival.

A metabolic tipping point

The researchers found that the genes that are involved in making cholesterol, an essential component of all human cells, appeared to have opposing effects – some boosting infection and others blocking it.

This balance hinged on a molecule midway through the cholesterol production line, called squalene. Removing genes before squalene production blocked infection, while removing genes after squalene production boosted infection.

Squalene is secreted from glands in our skin, where it is known to play a protective role, particularly against oxidative stress. The team discovered that squalene plays a similar role in the intestine: when squalene levels are high, reactive oxygen species (a hallmark of oxidative stress) are low and vice versa.

The primary way that humans control oxidative stress is through a molecule called glutathione. This antioxidant is vital to limiting oxidative damage and nearly all organisms have the capacity to make it. Surprisingly, the team discovered that, while the Cryptosporidium parasite uses glutathione, it cannot make its own. This leaves the parasite dependent on glutathione from the intestinal cell and particularly vulnerable to oxidative stress.

Cryptosporidium's Achilles heel

Finally, the team tested whether Cryptosporidium's dependencies on host metabolism could be targeted with drugs.

Related Stories

Squalene production can be directly inhibited with lapaquistat, a drug originally developed for treatment of high cholesterol, and then later abandoned. Lapaquistat directly inhibits squalene synthesis, whereas statins, the front-line drugs for lowering cholesterol act indirectly and only partially decrease squalene levels.

Within a mouse model of disease, lapaquistat reduced the infection and completely blocked intestinal damage, suggesting that the drug could be repurposed to fight Cryptosporidium.

Cryptosporidium infections can be life-threatening, especially in children, so we urgently need new treatments.

There is already extensive safety data for lapaquistat, making it easier to fast-track clinical trials for Cryptosporidium. And because the drug targets a host pathway, and not a single parasite protein, there should be a much larger barrier to the parasite developing drug resistance."

Adam Sateriale, Group Leader of the Cryptosporidiosis Laboratory

Bishara Marzook, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Cryptosporidiosis Laboratory and first author, said: "At some point in its evolution, Cryptosporidium lost the ability to produce glutathione and instead hijacks the host's production of this essential molecule. This could be a clever way for Cryptosporidium to save its energy for other processes, but we've shown it could also be its downfall.

"We now have a huge dataset of how almost every single gene in human epithelial cells affects Cryptosporidium infections. Beyond cholesterol synthesis, we're now starting to look at other host properties which affect the parasite, opening new doors for research."

Source:

The Francis Crick Institute

Journal reference:

Marzook, N. B., et al. (2025). The essential host genome for Cryptosporidium survival exposes metabolic dependencies that can be leveraged for treatment. Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2025.07.001.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Parental cholesterol predicts asthma severity in children
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Study identifies SDR42E1's role in vitamin D pathway
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
New UAB-developed gene therapy for ALS receives orphan drug designation
Scientists uncover key role of cypin in strengthening brain cell connections
Person-focused approach explains distinct autism genetic subtypes
Blocking a single gene disrupts vitamin D metabolism and cancer pathways in new cell study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pasta gets a protein upgrade with eco-friendly cricket flour