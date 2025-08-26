Parents of premature babies have poorer sleep quality, study shows

Long sleepless nights and little rest are for many the beginning of parenthood. But how big is the problem really, and how does it affect our health? Gunhild Nordbø Marthinsen has explored this in her doctoral research at the University of Agder.

"Sleep is not only important for children - it's crucial for parents too," says Marthinsen.

Sleep is an underrated health factor

Marthinsen has worked with sick children and their parents for several years. This is where she first noticed that sleep was not getting much attention.

The parents are not our patients, but that doesn't mean their sleep needs aren't important." Gunhild Nordbø Marthinsen

Research shows that sleep deprivation can have a major impact on both physical and mental health, especially during the postnatal period. Sleep problems can lead to stress, exhaustion, depression and reduced quality of life - especially among new mothers.

Premature babies - higher risk for parents

The study examined the sleep patterns of two groups of parents. One had children who were born prematurely and the other had children who were born at term. The results show that parents of premature babies have poorer sleep quality - and often a higher incidence of insomnia. For some, this lasted up to a year after birth.

Insomnia is experienced differently from person to person. Some struggle to fall asleep, others wake up several times during the night and some experience poor sleep quality. The common denominator is not getting enough sleep over a long period of time.

"Many of the parents we tried to recruit were in crisis. They had a child in the neonatal intensive care unit, perhaps with serious health issues. Sleep was low on their list of priorities," Marthinsen explains.

Still, it turned out that parents of full-term babies also struggle with sleep - in some cases just as much.

Insomnia is more than just poor sleep

It's normal to sleep poorly with a newborn in the house. But when does it go from being normal to becoming a diagnosis?

"Insomnia is about more than just a lack of sleep. It's about struggling to function during the day and the problem persisting for at least three months. Many new parents suffer from this without even realising," Marthinsen explains.

In her doctoral work, more than half of the mothers in both groups had insomnia two months after giving birth. The number was lower for fathers, but still over 40 per cent.

Lack of language and tools

Marthinsen points out that health professionals often lack the language and methods to talk to parents about sleep.

"We systematically map pain and depression. But sleep is not very specific. Many people just say: 'I sleep poorly sometimes.' That doesn't say much," she says.

She believes it is time for a greater focus on sleep as a topic in postnatal care. "We should talk more about sleep right from the start. How to develop good sleep habits, what is normal and when to seek help. This is something all new parents can benefit from, especially those with premature babies."

The way forward

Marthinsen recommends that sleep guidance be introduced as a regular part of pregnancy and postnatal care. She believes it should be easier for parents to get help before sleep issues become a serious health problem.

"Many think it's something they just have to put up with. But sleep is not a luxury. It's a necessity," she says.