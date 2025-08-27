Multi-analyte test accurately identifies brain cancers using cerebrospinal fluid

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Johns Hopkins MedicineAug 27 2025

A novel, multi-analyte test developed by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, its Ludwig Center and the Johns Hopkins Department of Neurosurgery can accurately identify brain cancers using small samples of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), offering a promising new tool to guide clinical decision-making. 

The findings, supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health, were published Aug. 25 in Cancer Discovery and demonstrate that combining multiple biological markers, including tumor-derived DNA and immune cell signatures, is more effective for diagnosing central nervous system cancers than using any one marker alone. 

"This study highlights how much more information we can gain when we evaluate several analytes together," says senior study author Chetan Bettegowda, M.D., Ph.D., Harvey Cushing Professor and Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, director of the Reza Khatib Brain Tumor Research Center at Johns Hopkins, medical director of the Ludwig Center, and a senior author on the study. "The ability to detect cancers with high specificity and also gain insight into the immune environment of the brain could be an important advance in the care of patients with brain tumors." 

To evaluate the potential of a multi-analyte approach, investigators analyzed 206 CSF samples, including samples from patients with high-grade gliomas, medulloblastomas, metastases and central nervous system lymphomas. Their test, called CSF-BAM (cerebrospinal fluid–B/T cell receptor, aneuploidy and mutation), measured chromosomal abnormalities, tumor-specific mutations, and T and B cell receptor sequences. In combination, these markers identified brain cancers with more than 80% sensitivity (ability to detect cancer) and 100% specificity (correctly identified those who were cancer-free) in the validation cohort. The 100% specificity means no false positives were recorded among individuals with noncancerous conditions. 

The study also showed that the assay could distinguish between the immune cell populations present in cancer and noncancer cases, offering additional biological context that could be helpful in more-challenging clinical scenarios. Investigators say this ability to categorize T and B cell populations in the CSF provides insights into both disease presence and immune response. 

Many patients with brain lesions face invasive diagnostic procedures to confirm a cancer diagnosis. A tool like this could help us make better-informed decisions about who really needs a biopsy and who doesn't."

Christopher Douville, M.D., assistant professor of oncology and senior study author

Researchers say the test could be particularly useful for cases in which conventional imaging or cytology is inconclusive, or in situations when obtaining tissue for diagnosis is risky or not possible. The multi-analyte approach, they say, enables clinicians to better detect cancer and better understand the disease status, supporting a more tailored approach to patient care. 

Source:

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Journal reference:

Pearlman, A. H., et al. (2025). Detection of human brain cancers using genomic and immune cell characterization of cerebrospinal fluid through CSF-BAM. Cancer Discovery. doi.org/10.1158/2159-8290.cd-24-1788

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

One-stage hybrid operation improves safety in treating hypervascular brain and spinal tumors
Scientists discover molecular brake that halts brain cell repair in multiple sclerosis
Can diet alone slow brain aging? Scientists say evidence is still too weak
Study shows the brain’s body map remains stable after limb loss
Hypothalamic neurons help maintain blood sugar during daily activities
Hemoglobin emerges as a natural antioxidant defense in the brain
Why a common pesticide may alter brain growth in school-age children
Research uncovers key role of the brain's blood flow dynamics in Alzheimer’s disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How older people are reaping brain benefits from new tech