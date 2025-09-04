Research calls for ergonomic redesign of the computer mouse to prevent long-term injury

Nearly six decades after its invention, the design of the computer mouse has remained largely unchanged - with serious consequences for users.

A new study led by Jose Berengueres, Associate Professor at the School of Engineering and Digital Sciences of Nazarbayev University (NU), Kazakhstan, together with Tony Yu from the University of Melbourne, emphasizes the urgent need for ergonomic redesigns that better fit the human hand and prevent long-term injury.

Key findings: nearly 20% of users suffer from chronic disorders related to mouse use. Tests with students at KTH Royal Institute of Technology (Sweden) revealed high levels of discomfort, especially among gamers under 30.

Professor Berengueres tested two prototypes:

Fleximouse - a squeezable mesh-body device that encouraged a natural palmar grasp.

A-frame hinge mouse - developed with Tony Yu, University of Melbourne, offering vertical orientation, fewer moving parts, and lower production cost.

A critical insight emerged: fit matters. Even a 1 cm difference in hand size strongly affected comfort and usability.

With new tools such as 3D printing, flexible electronics, and advanced materials, researchers see an opportunity to finally re-engineer one of the most widely used digital tools.

Why it matters

Repetitive strain injuries are a growing concern worldwide, especially for young people who spend long hours at computers or gaming. Healthier device design could improve wellbeing, reduce medical costs, and boost productivity across industries.

What is next

With 3D printing, flexible electronics, and advanced materials, researchers see an opportunity to create customizable mice that adapt to hand size and movement.

"The mouse is long overdue for reinvention," says Prof. Berengueres. "Done right, it could make computing healthier and more comfortable for millions."