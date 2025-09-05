Radiometer, Leica Biosystems and Cepheid to come together at IBMS Congress 2025 on Stand 109

Radiometer urgent and acute care testing specialists, will unite with Leica Biosystems and Cepheid to spotlight the breadth and scale of the Danaher Diagnostics portfolio. This year's unified presence on Stand 109 at IBMS Congress 2025 (Birmingham ICC, 22-25 September), demonstrates how Danaher companies work together to provide a comprehensive testing solution that offers a more connected, patient-centerd diagnostic journey - from early detection and diagnosis to monitoring and treatment guidance.

By collaborating with Leica Biosystems and Cepheid, Radiometer's goal is to create a connected diagnostic ecosystem - one that brings together each company's collective strengths to address some of the most urgent challenges faced by providers in healthcare today, advancing precision medicine for future generations of patients. Challenges include fragmented workflows, long turnaround times and operational inefficiencies - all of which ultimately hinder clinical decision making. Through shared connectivity, data insights, and managed service contract models, Danaher companies are collectively helping clinical pathology laboratories meet such challenges with confidence and agility.

On Stand 109, Radiometer will discuss its natural synergies within the Danaher Diagnostics portfolio. Providing point-of-care (POC) solutions for urgent and acute care settings, its blood gas and immunoassay analysers deliver critical parameters facilitated by its scalable, vendor neutral IT middleware, AQURE - supporting fast clinical decision making.

Radiometer will showcase its ABL90 FLEX PLUS compact blood gas analyser with 19 key parameters including Creatinine and Urea (eGFR) - on one 65 µL sample in 35 seconds. To minimize pre-analytical errors with its blood gas analysers, Radiometer offers specially designed capillary sampling tubes (safeCLINITUBES) and aspirating or self-fill blood gas syringes (safePICO syringes). Further simplifying bedside blood gas workflows, Radiometer's 1st Automatic workflow solution combines its ABL blood gas analysers, pre-coded safePICO syringes and a sample flow management system, AQURE FLEXLINK.

Delivering lab quality results in minutes to accelerate patient flow, Radiometer's simple Drop'n'Go benchtop AQT90 FLEX immunoassay analyser offers POC testing on an extensive range of critical biomarkers, without the need for sample preparation. These include D-Dimer, CRP, Procalcitonin and NT-proBNP.

Radiometer's AQURE vendor-neutral IT middleware provides a comprehensive overview of all point of care devices, real-time device and operator management, reports, and interfacing with hospital IT systems, helping with accreditation and compliance requirements.