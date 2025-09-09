Abselion launches AAVX and AAV9 Total Capsid Quantification Kits

Abselion, a pioneering life sciences technology company focused on simplifying biomolecule quantification, has expanded its product offering, with the launch of the AAVX Total Capsid Quantification Kit and the AAV9 Total Capsid Quantification Kit. Both kits are designed for use with its Amperia™ benchtop quantification platform and include Thermo Fisher Scientific's CaptureSelect™ affinity reagents. Combining these trusted reagents with Abselion's consistent assay format reduces the need for in-house optimization. These kits offer researchers working in adeno-associated virus (AAV) development and characterization a more streamlined and accessible workflow to generate reproducible titer measurements across a broad range of serotypes and process conditions.

Abselion's Amperia benchtop platform is a simple-to-use solution for rapid and accurate automated quantification of a range of biomolecules, without optics, fluidics, or specialist training. Each kit is supplied in a ready-to-use format, including sensor strips, assay plates, matched detection reagents, and assay buffers for the binding and detection steps. The expanded kit range enhances the utility of Amperia for scientists working across gene therapy development and process workflows, offering a practical, dependable approach to total capsid quantification from purified or complex samples.

Abselion has entered into a licensing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to incorporate CaptureSelect affinity reagents into its AAV quantification kits. CaptureSelect technology is based on recombinant single-domain antibodies designed for high target specificity, low cross-reactivity, and consistent batch performance to ensure robust titer quantification. With the integration of these reagents, the new kits advance Abselion's AAV assay format, bringing improved performance and broader serotype applicability.

Both kits use a sandwich-style immunoassay format, in which biotin- and HRP-conjugated CaptureSelect antibodies are sequentially applied to bind AAV capsids. The resulting signal is detected electrochemically using Amperia sensor strips, enabling accurate quantitative detection across a range of AAV sample types and concentrations.

The AAVX Total Capsid Quantification Kit includes CaptureSelect Anti-AAVX Biotin and HRP Conjugates, enabling broad serotype coverage including AAV1-8 and AAVrh10. The AAV9 Total Capsid Quantification Kit incorporates CaptureSelect Anti-AAV9 Biotin and HRP Conjugates for focused quantification of AAV9 particles.

Reliable quantification of total AAV capsid concentration is key to maintaining consistency and supporting informed decision-making. The integration of Thermo Fisher Scientific's CaptureSelect reagents strengthens the performance of Abselion's AAV kits and reflects our focus on making high-quality titer measurement simpler and more accessible. With these additions, Amperia offers researchers a ready-to-use solution that combines trusted reagent technologies with a streamlined assay format, enabling reliable quantification across a wider range of serotypes and development workflows." Dr Ruizhi Wang, CEO and Founder, Abselion

Dr Kelly Flook, Sr. Manager, Product Management, Pharma Analytics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said: "CaptureSelect affinity reagents are designed to deliver high specificity and lot-to-lot consistency, making them well suited for applications such as AAV capsid quantification. We're pleased that Abselion has incorporated these reagents under licence to support their assay kits for the Amperia platform."