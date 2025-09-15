Older patients are open to using wearable smart rings for health monitoring at home

Older patients susceptible to chronic neurological conditions are willing to use wearables for remote monitoring to support their health and well-being at home. Conducted at the University of Eastern Finland, a recent study found that older patients are open to using wearable smart rings and view themselves as active contributors to their own care. The possibility for caregivers to access patient data collected was seen as reassuring and motivating, providing a sense of safety and guidance.

The study was conducted at Kuopio University Hospital and involved interviews with patients. Patients were asked about their perceptions and expectations of the Oura Ring, a Finnish-designed smart ring originally created for wellness tracking but also being considered for health monitoring purposes. Patients appreciated the small size and comfortable design of the ring compared to wrist-worn devices. However, they also raised questions about the durability of the ring, data accuracy, privacy and who would access the information.

The study stresses the need to involve patients early in the design and implementation of digital health solutions to ensure that technologies are acceptable, user-friendly and supportive of long-term engagement.

Listening to patients at the pre-implementation stage provides crucial insights for adopting effective and meaningful remote monitoring solutions. For healthcare professionals, this means being prepared to integrate user-friendly tools into older adults' care where appropriate, while also addressing concerns about devices, data protection and the benefits of continuous monitoring." Melika Azim Zadegan, Doctoral Researcher, University of Eastern Finland Business School

The study was conducted within the Neuro-Innovation PhD programme, which is funded by the University of Eastern Finland and the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No. 101034307.