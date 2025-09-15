UC3M participates in a study to counteract the adverse effects of microgravity on astronauts

A pioneering international project led by prominent female scientists, involving research staff from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and promoted by the Spanish Space Agency (AEE), has just completed its parabolic flight campaign in Bordeaux (France). Its main objective is to study and counteract the adverse effects of microgravity on the human body, a key challenge for future exploration of the Moon and Mars.

The research is led by Professor Ana Díaz Artiles, from Texas A&M University (TAMU, USA) and honorary professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at UC3M. Her team tested an innovative countermeasure to protect the cardiovascular and ocular health of astronauts on long-duration missions.

The results of this research will not only be crucial for the future of human space exploration, but could also have important applications on Earth, such as in the treatment of vascular diseases and cardiovascular rehabilitation." Ana Díaz Artiles, Professor, Texas A&M University, USA

This project marks a milestone due to its approach and its team members, which include a notable number of women and Spanish participants. Participants include: Sara García Alonso, reserve astronaut for the European Space Agency (ESA); Isabel Vera Trallero, director of the Office of Space and Society at the Spanish Space Agency; and Beatriz Puente-Espada, director of the Aerospace Medicine Training Center (CIMA) of the Air and Space Force. The Spanish team is completed by: Professor Óscar Flores Arias, director of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at UC3M; master's student Huc Pentinat Llurba at TAMU; and the participation of the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA).

Cutting-edge science to counteract the challenges of microgravity

During space missions, the absence of gravity gradients causes a redistribution of body fluids towards the head, which can cause vision problems, increased intracranial pressure, and increased risk of blood clots in the neck. To combat these effects, the team tested a technique called Lower Body Negative Pressure (LBNP), which applies negative pressure to the legs to redistribute fluids back to the lower body and normalize circulation.



"The most interesting thing about this project is that we are evaluating such a promising countermeasure as LBNP in real microgravity conditions. This will allow us to analyze the effectiveness of LBNP in protecting the ocular and cardiovascular health of astronauts, two of the major challenges of long-duration space missions," says Oscar Flores. In addition to marking a turning point in protecting the health of astronauts, "the validation of the LBNP technique may also open the door to medical applications here on Earth" he adds.



Throughout the parabolic flight, the effectiveness of this technique will be analyzed by measuring blood circulation in the neck and other cardiovascular and ocular parameters. This collaborative effort is an example of global research with renowned partners in the US, such as the University of California, Davis, and the University of Florida. The project is funded by ESA, NASA, TAMU, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, underscoring its international importance.