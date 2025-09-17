Deep learning algorithm uses mammograms and age for heart disease prediction

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
George Institute for Global HealthSep 17 2025

A new machine learning model developed by The George Institute for Global Health can successfully predict heart disease risk in women by analyzing mammograms. The findings were published today in Heart, the official journal of the British Cardiovascular Society.

Developed in collaboration with the University of New South Wales and University of Sydney, this is the first deep learning algorithm based on only mammographic features and age to predict major cardiac events with comparable accuracy to traditional cardiovascular risk calculators.

Associate Professor Clare Arnott, Global Director of the Cardiovascular Program at The George Institute said that new ways to identify women at risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) were needed, given that many women are not accessing or being offered CV risk screening in the community.

"It's a common misconception that CVD predominantly affects men, resulting in underdiagnosis and undertreatment of the condition in women. By integrating CV risk screening with breast screening through the use of mammograms - something many women already engage with at a stage in life when their cardiovascular risk increases - we can identify and potentially prevent two major causes of illness and death at the same time."

The model was designed and validated using routine mammograms from over 49,000 women in metropolitan and rural areas of Victoria, Australia, linked to individual hospital and death records. Researchers then compared the model to traditional models that require multiple data points based on known CV risk factors such as blood pressure and cholesterol.

"We found that our model performed just as well without the need for extensive clinical and medical data," said A/Prof Arnott.

Previous research to date has focused on certain mammographic features such as breast arterial calcification (BAC), which has been found to be associated with cardiovascular risk in some populations. Relying on BAC alone, however, has limitations. For example, BAC is less accurate at predicting CVD risk in older women.

Our model is the first to use a range of features from mammographic images combined simply with age - a key advantage of this approach being that it doesn't require additional history taking or medical record data, making it less resource intensive to implement, but still highly accurate."

Clare Arnott, Global Director, Cardiovascular Program, The George Institute

Related Stories

Globally, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality in women, amounting to around 9 million deaths annually, or approximately one third of all deaths in women. Despite the high burden of disease, multiple studies internationally have shown that cardiovascular disease symptoms and risk factors are under-considered in women, leading to fewer diagnostic tests, specialist referrals and prescriptions in women compared to men.

Conversely, mammography-based screening programs have engaged women very effectively in some countries, with more than 67% of women in the United States and the United Kingdom participating in screening mammography.

Dr Jennifer Barraclough, Research Fellow at The George Institute, said that leveraging an existing risk screening process already widely utilized by women, means this model could serve as a cardiovascular risk prediction tool for women in diverse communities across Australia and around the world. 

"We hope this technology will one day provide greater, and more equitable access to screening in rural areas, as many women already benefit from mobile mammography units free of charge," she said.

"We have shown the potential of this innovative new screening tool, so we now look forward to testing the model in additional, diverse, populations and understanding potential barriers to its implementation."

Source:

George Institute for Global Health

Journal reference:

Barraclough, J. Y., et al. (2025). Predicting cardiovascular events from routine mammograms using machine learning. Heart. doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2025-325705.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New method reveals how mitochondrial DNA mutations influence cancer growth
‘Rogue’ DNA rings identified as drivers of aggressive brain cancer
Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics partner to advance multi-omics research
New tool can predict where deadly brain cancer might reappear
HIIT boosts anti-cancer proteins and slows breast cancer growth
New tool helps identify risky medications for older cancer patients
Experts warn tiny plastics in arteries may raise heart attack risk
IFITM3 found to be critical regulator of immunotherapy sensitivity in small cell lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Defibrillator drones cut response times in out-of-hospital cardiac emergencies