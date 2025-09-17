Type 2 diabetes accelerates accumulation of chronic diseases across age groups

New research being presented at this year's Annual Meeting of The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), Vienna (15-19 Sept), reveals type 2 diabetes (T2D) as a critical factor in chronic disease accumulation, particularly during the early stages.

Concerningly, people with T2D showed faster progression to diseased states compared to those without the condition. This acceleration was observed across all age groups, with the pattern being more pronounced in middle-aged adults. Our results highlight T2D as a key factor in multimorbidity and underscore the need for stage-specific care strategies tailored to different phases of chronic disease development." Dr. Jie Zhang, lead author from the Steno Diabetes Center Aarhus, Denmark

T2D is projected to become the biggest epidemic disease in the world, affecting an estimated 1.3 billion people by 2050. T2D frequently occurs with other chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and depression, contributing substantially to the global burden of multimorbidity.

But how quickly individuals with T2D accumulate multiple chronic diseases and how the rate of progression varies by age is not well understood.

To plug these knowledge gaps, Danish researchers explored how T2D influenced the rate of chronic disease development in 502,368 UK Biobank participants. The average age of the participants at enrolment was 58 years, and around 46% were men. Researchers used health records to track health outcomes over 15 years on average, during which time 47,725 (9.5%) participants were diagnosed with T2D, and the number of diseases they subsequently developed (among 80 long-term chronic conditions) were counted.

To calculate the pace of chronic disease development, researchers used multistate models to compare transition rates between groups with equivalent total disease. For example, they compared how long it took someone with T2D and one additional chronic condition to acquire a third condition, versus how long it took someone with two non-T2D chronic conditions to develop another condition. This approach isolates the role of T2D by ensuring both groups start with the same total number of chronic conditions.

Individuals with T2D consistently experienced higher transition rates (more rapid progression) between multiple disease stages. For example, for individuals with two chronic conditions, those with T2D as one of them progressed to a third condition at a rate of 5.7% per year, compared to 3.5% per year for those with two non-T2D conditions. This corresponds to people with T2D continuously facing a 60% higher risk of a new disease being diagnosed compared to those without T2D.

When analysing differences in the risk of multimorbidity progression at different ages after controlling for sex, education, and body mass index (BMI), the study found that participants with T2D in the younger age groups (40-55 years) showed a faster rate of disease accumulation than their counterparts in older age groups. "This finding underscores the need for early intervention in midlife to slow multimorbidity progression," said Dr Zhang. "The reasons why participants with T2D in the younger age groups appear to progress more quickly requires further research."

"The most important message from our findings is that, among individuals with the same number of chronic conditions, those with T2D experience a faster progression to additional condition, compared to those without T2D," said Dr. Zhang. "This reveals the dynamic role of T2D, as the association between T2D and disease progression was strongest at early stages and gradually diminished with advancing multimorbidity."

The authors acknowledge several limitations to the study, including that risk factors such as socioeconomic status, smoking, diet, and clinical measures were only assessed at the start of the study, which does not take into account for any changes during follow-up. They also note that detection bias may influence the findings, as individuals with T2D receive more frequent medical monitoring, potentially leading to earlier identification of additional chronic conditions. Additionally, as a descriptive study, it cannot establish causal relationships, and they say that future research should investigate underlying mechanisms. Lastly, participants in the UK Biobank are known to be healthier and more educated than the general population, so the findings might not apply to people from other populations.