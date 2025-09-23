Mindfulness meditation may help treat people with depression and Internet gaming disorder

PNAS NexusSep 23 2025

Mindfulness meditation may help people struggling with concurrent depression and Internet gaming disorder, according to a study. Guang-Heng Dong and colleagues treated 59 people with depression and Internet gaming disorder (IGD)-which is characterized by excessive and dysregulated video game playing.

About a third of people struggling with IGD also suffer from depression. For some, gaming becomes the only way to feel pleasure in an otherwise painful or colorless world. Of the 59 participants, 27 engaged in progressive muscle relaxation exercises and 32 engaged in mindfulness meditation training tailored for addiction. For example, participants were taught to observe and experience their cravings as they rose and then dissipated, like a wave. Those who engaged in mindfulness meditation training for four weeks, with two 2.5–3.5-hour sessions per week, showed a significant decrease in depressive symptoms, a significant decrease in scores on the Internet Addiction Test, and a significant reduction in craving for video games. Participants who engaged in progressive muscle relaxation showed less improvement in symptoms.

Brain imaging showed that meditation practice decreased brain responses to gaming cues and increased activity in the lentiform nucleus, which could potentially indicate lessening anhedonia-dysfunction of the pleasure-seeking and pleasure-enjoying system. According to the authors, mindfulness meditation is a promising treatment for IGD and depression when they occur together. 

Luo, X., et al. (2025) Mindfulness meditation reduces symptoms and modulates neural circuitry in comorbid internet gaming disorder and depression. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgaf277

