Regular phone support after losing weight helps people to keep the pounds off

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Atrium Health Wake Forest BaptistSep 23 2025

People who receive regular phone support after losing weight are more likely to keep the pounds off - but getting extra calls when at risk for regaining weight doesn't provide additional benefit, according to a new study led by Kathryn M. Ross, Ph.D., M.P.H., senior research scientist at Advocate Aurora Research Institute and associate professor in the Department of Social Sciences and Health Policy at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The study was published on September 22 in JAMA Network Open and followed 255 adults with obesity who had lost at least 5% of their initial weight during a 16-week weight-loss program. All participants received monthly phone support calls. Participants were randomly assigned to receive these calls either once each month or when triggered by an algorithm that determined they were at high risk for regaining weight. After 20 months, both groups maintained an average of 8% weight loss from their starting weight, and about 60% of participants kept off at least 5% of their initial weight.

This study is important because it shows that ongoing support really does help people maintain their weight loss over time – outcomes in both groups were better than we expected."

Kathryn M. Ross, Ph.D., M.P.H., senior research scientist, Advocate Aurora Research Institute and associate professor, Department of Social Sciences and Health Policy, Wake Forest University School of Medicine

The research team designed the study to test whether a more personalized approach - giving extra help when someone's risk of regaining weight was highest - would outperform the standard monthly check-ins. The results showed that while both approaches were effective, the adaptive schedule did not lead to greater weight maintenance.

"We have a couple of ideas of why this may be and are excited to get started on new studies to improve our algorithm for predicting weight regain," said Ross. "Our findings support the provision of long-term care for obesity, under a chronic disease model, just like we do for other long-term health issues," Ross said. "We hope this research encourages more clinics and health programs to offer ongoing support to help people keep the weight off."

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health. All participants used smartphone apps and digital scales to track their progress and received support from trained health coaches.

Source:

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Journal reference:

Ross, K. M., et al. (2025). Adaptive vs Monthly Support for Weight-Loss Maintenance. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.32681

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Daily orforglipron GLP-1 pill achieves over 11% weight loss in global obesity trial
Scientists unveil new obesity drug that reprograms fat and energy use
Orforglipron pill improves heart and metabolic risk factors in trial
GLP-1 drugs may offer cost-effective treatment for people with knee osteoarthritis and obesity
High BMI and obesity may not always increase mortality risk
Exercise found to reduce artery hardening after weight loss in adults with obesity
Peroxisomes identified as alternative heat producers in brown fat
Severe obesity linked to lower rates of recommended cancer screenings

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New quintuple agonist shows promise for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes