Senescent cell subtypes do not respond equally to treatment, study shows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USSep 23 2025

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 8 of Aging-US on August 7, 2025, titled "Senescent cell heterogeneity and responses to senolytic treatment are related to cell cycle status during senescence induction."

This study, led by first authors Francesco Neri and Shuyuan Zheng, together with corresponding authors Denis Wirtz, Pei-Hsun Wu, and Birgit Schilling from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and Johns Hopkins University, reveals that not all aging cells behave the same. The researchers identified key differences between senescent cell subtypes that may influence how well they respond to senolytic drugs. These findings could help guide the development of more effective therapies for age-related diseases.

Senescent cells are aged or damaged cells that stop dividing and accumulate in tissues over time. While they play a role in wound healing and protecting against cancer early in life, they can drive chronic inflammation and tissue decline with age. Researchers are exploring ways to selectively remove these cells using senolytic drugs. However, the large variety of senescent cell types has made it difficult to design treatments that work for all of them. This study aimed to better understand the functional differences among senescent cell subpopulations.

Using high-resolution imaging, the team analyzed thousands of human endothelial and fibroblast cells growing in the lab. They observed that cells that exited the cell cycle (stopped dividing) in a later phase showed stronger signs of senescence and were more sensitive to senolytic treatment. These cells also produced more IL-6, a molecule associated with inflammation. The findings suggest that DNA content, which varies depending on the cell cycle phase, plays an important role in how aging cells function and how they respond to drugs.

"We found that G2-arrested senescent cells feature higher senescence marker expression than G1-arrested senescent cells."

Related Stories

This is the first clear evidence that senescent cells do not all respond equally to treatment. The results suggest that future senolytic therapies could be more successful if they are designed to target specific subtypes of senescent cells, especially those with greater inflammatory potential.

While this research was conducted in laboratory cell cultures, it provides a foundation for studying how these findings apply to living tissues. Future work will examine whether similar patterns occur in the body and how this knowledge could lead to more precise and effective treatments for age-related conditions. Understanding the diversity of aging cells is key to developing therapies that are both safer and more targeted.

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Neri, F., et al. (2025). Senescent cell heterogeneity and responses to senolytic treatment are related to cell cycle status during senescence induction. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206299

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Digital twin of lung cancer cell offers new insights into tumor growth and treatment
Study uncovers the tradeoff between fast immune defense and long-term inflammation
Study identifies immune biomarkers for personalized therapies in pediatric germ cell tumors
CoQ10 shows promise in boosting female fertility by reviving aging eggs
Can eating style affect how well GLP-1 drugs control diabetes and weight?
Breakthrough in building functional synthetic kidneys using assembloids
Timely opioid treatment lowers hospitalizations in children with sickle cell disease
New imaging technique enhances live-cell visualization in standard lab setups

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Stem cell therapy shows promise for repairing brain damage after stroke