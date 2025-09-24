New app can help young adults with first-episode psychosis to better manage cannabis use

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM)Sep 24 2025

Scientists at Université de Montréal's affiliated hospital research centre (CRCHUM) are testing out a mobile application to help young adults who have a first episode of psychosis to support safer cannabis consumption.

The nationwide clinical trial, a first in Canada, is led by Université de Montréal psychiatry and addictology professor Didier Jutras-Aswad, a researcher at CRCHUM.

Called CHAMPS (Cannabis Harm-reducing App to Manage Practices Safely), the pilot study is described in an article published in the August issue of Psychiatry Research.

The new study is backed by $800,000 in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), specifically to evaluate the efficacy of the app.

Built in collaboration with young adults, clinicians and a number of experts, our app includes interactive modules and personalized support to reduce risks associated with cannabis consumption."

Didier Jutras-Aswad, head of the CHUM's Department of Psychiatry

"Our pilot study confirmed its acceptability among youth having experienced a first psychotic episode," he said. "The funding from the CIHR will allow us to further document the app's uses in diverse clinical contexts."

A multidisciplinary team

The pilot study was conducted with the support of a multidisciplinary team that included Stephanie Coronado-Montoya, the study's first author and former PhD student of Jutras-Aswad's, and Dr. Amal Abdel-Baki, a psychiatrist at CHUM, among others.

Related Stories

In all, 101 young adults, ranging from 18 to 35 years old, were monitored in six specialized early-intervention clinics for psychosis in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

The goal of the project is to provide an alternative to traditional care centred on abstinence and which is often inadequate for young adults who have experienced a first episode of psychosis and who do not plan to stop their cannabis consumption.

"When comparing standard care to an approach that includes CHAMPS, we can see that the app is well regarded and that it can be integrated into real clinical environments," said Jutras-Aswad. 

"Even if we cannot currently draw any conclusions about CHAMPS's efficacy, we have seen an encouraging signal in terms of a decrease in cannabis-related problems," he said.

Now he and his researcher team aim to expand their work to include 250 young adults and six clinics throughout Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta. Recruitment will take place over a three-year period.

Could support clinicians, too

CHAMPS is more than a phone app, its proponents say: it could easily be included in existing clinical care, without increasing workloads for medical personnel.

In fact, the researchers add, it exemplifies a new approach to mental health care, one that is specifically designed to meet the actual needs of an often neglected young adult population.

"Many people don't seek to, at least for a certain period of time, reduce or cease their cannabis use," said Jutras-Aswad. "But these young people are open to changing their consumption to reduce the risks to their health. This is what CHAMPS is for."

Designed in Montreal, the app could be adopted in countries where cannabis consumption is still illegal, he added. CHAMPS joins a larger movement that is working toward humanizing, personalizing and destigmatizing cannabis use in mental health care, he said.

"It's very important that we change perceptions, practices and philosophies in order to more broadly adopt harm reduction in mental health care," he emphasized.

To that end, in July, he and his team published several Recommendations for Reducing the Risk of Cannabis Use-Related Adverse Psychosis Outcomes, actively promoting their approach via an international group.

Source:

University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM)

Journal reference:

Coronado-Montoya, S., et al. (2025). A pilot randomized controlled trial of a digital cannabis harm reduction intervention for young adults with first-episode psychosis who use cannabis. Psychiatry Researchdoi.org/10.1016/j.psychres.2025.116553

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can cannabis use disrupt women’s fertility? New study finds strong evidence
Women who drink heavily face higher chance of unintended pregnancy
Cannabis use disorder triples five-year risk of oral cancer
Survey reveals why some people turn to unregulated cannabis to treat medical conditions
Driving performance unaffected in regular cannabis users after 48 hours of abstinence
High potency cannabis tied to greater use and risk in US youth
Cannabis and psychedelics rated most effective for symptom relief by eating disorder patients
Cannabis smoking changes your DNA, leaving epigenetic scars

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Binge drinking mixed with cannabis tied to greater negative consequences