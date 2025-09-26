Practical period education boosts confidence and reduces stigma for adolescents

Practical information on managing periods can help better prepare adolescents for the changes taking place in their bodies during menstruation, according to research presented during the 2025 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition at the Colorado Convention Center Sept. 26-30.

Research author Hannah Chiu, medical student at the Tulane University School of Medicine, said that lack of practical knowledge about menstruation can negatively impact teens' body image and reinforce stigma around the topic.

"Most of us have picked up scraps of information along the way: how to choose a period product, insert a tampon, or track your cycle- usually through trial and error. But imagine a generation of young menstruators who felt informed instead of afraid," Chiu said.

Chiu noted that, in Louisiana, the state does not mandate sexual education in schools. In 2020, only 11% of middle school students and 24% of high school students received comprehensive sexual education, which does not explicitly cover menstruation.

This educational gap led to the creation of Period Prepared, an organization that provides hands-on menstruation curriculum for students in grades 3-12 and covers topics such as menstrual hygiene, stigma, and cycle monitoring.

The program focuses on hands-on activities that supplement what participants are learning and discussing. These activities included creating DIY heating pads to alleviate period cramps and role-playing activities on how to ask for help with period-related issues.

Initial reactions to the program have been positive from educators, parents and, most importantly, those adolescents participating, according to the study abstract. Small group sessions of similar-aged participants proved the most effective at creating engaging conversations. Even those who already had some knowledge on the topic expressed the need for dedicated classroom time to explore the topic.

Interestingly, the younger participants aged 8 to 10 years old were particularly enthusiastic about more advanced topics. This further reinforces the idea that being well prepared fosters confidence, something that could greatly benefit young people as they begin their menstruation journey." Hannah Chiu, medical student at the Tulane University School of Medicine

The authors did not receive financial support for this research.

Study author Hannah Chiu is scheduled to present her research, which is below, from 3:25 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. MDT on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in the Hyatt Regency, Capitol Ballroom 1-2. To request an interview with the authors, contact her at [email protected].

In addition, Ms. Chiu will be among highlighted abstract authors who will give a brief presentation and be available for interviews during a press conference from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the National Conference Press Room, CCC 705/707. During the meeting, you may reach AAP media relations staff at 303-228-8338.