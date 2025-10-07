New program aims to educate clinicians on the latest advances in heart failure treatment

American College of CardiologyOct 7 2025

The American College of Cardiology is launching a new program to educate clinicians on the latest advances, medications and interventions emerging in heart failure (HF) management and treatment. Transformation of HF Care: New Horizons in Treatment aims to ensure the prompt and evidence-based use of the latest HF therapies to improve outcomes among individuals with HF.

HF is a common condition where the heart isn't able to fill with or pump blood effectively to meet the body's needs. It impacts more than 6 million Americans and the prevalence is expected to increase. Approximately 1 million hospitalizations per year are due to HF and it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among adults aged 65 or older.

HF is a chronic progressive disease, but with rapidly evolving advances in treatment, it can be managed with a combination of lifestyle changes, medications and devices, and cardiac rehabilitation when needed. HF has several subtypes-HF with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), HF with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF), and HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)-each of which require appropriately tailored treatments.

Managing HF can be complex. The different subtypes and often present comorbidities, like diabetes, chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure, can delay diagnosis and complicate treatment plans. Certain types of HF also disproportionately impact certain patient populations, including women and Black and Hispanic patients, many of which have higher rates of hospitalization and readmission. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to managing heart failure. Educating clinicians on the latest therapies for heart failure prevention and treatment is essential for comprehensive care that is tailored to each patient's individual disease."

Melvin Echols, MD, MSCR, FACC, program co-chair and ACC's chief health equity advancement and inclusion officer

Through the 18-month Transformation of HF Care education program, clinicians will receive the necessary education to ensure prompt and evidence-based use of HF therapies and improve outcomes among patients with HF. The program will include education focused on:

  • Disease state basics, including trends in incidence, underlying drivers, prevalence in different racial and ethnic groups and sexes, and optimizing treatment for patients with comorbidities.
  • Diagnostic competencies, including classifying different phenotypes-HFpEF, HFrEF and HFmrEF, recognizing HF symptoms, and using AI and algorithms to more accurately confirm HF.
  • Practical implementation, including following guideline-directed medical therapy for HFmrEF and HFpEF, recent evidence on the benefits of finerenone and SGLT2i therapy, and understanding new treatment options (vs. standard therapies) and how to incorporate them into the treatment paradigm.

"Awareness of the latest therapies can significantly improve patient outcomes. Effective management can lead to reduced symptoms, fewer hospitalizations, prolonged life and better quality of life for patients with HF," said Alison L. Bailey, MD, FACC, program co-chair and chief of cardiology for Centennial Heart at Parkridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "When clinicians are well-informed about therapies, they can better educate and involve patients in their treatment decisions, fostering a collaborative approach to care that can improve adherence and outcomes."

The program is made possible by support from Bayer.

Source:

American College of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

