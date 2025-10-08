Non-standard baby formula linked to faster infant growth

Researchers from the University of Iowa found that babies fed lactose-free or hydrolyzed formulas gained weight faster in their first year, raising new questions about how modern formula compositions may shape lifelong health.

Mother making baby formula in feeding bottle at tableStudy: Effects of Infant Formula Type on Early Childhood Growth Outcomes: A Retrospective Cohort Study. Image credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

With childhood obesity rates hitting 20% in the United States, American scientists are looking at its origin in infancy and before birth. A new study in Nutrients explores the effects of non-standard infant formulas on early childhood growth.

Introduction

What the baby eats during the first three years of life shapes its metabolism. This is traceable to its gut microbiome development and the direction in which its metabolic pathways move in response to its feeding. These early nutritional factors help shape long-term health outcomes.

Breast milk is recommended for infant food until six months of age. However, less than a quarter of American infants (23%) are exclusively breastfed for this duration. While the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and American Dietary Guidelines recommend that non-breastfed babies receive iron-fortified formula, no other specific guidelines have emerged. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) specifies that formula must contain minimum levels of 30 essential nutrients. Still, it does not specify the type and amounts of macronutrients (proteins, sugars, and fats) in the formula.

Most powdered infant formula sold today in big American retail outlets is non-standard infant formula. About 60% of it is lactose-free or lactose-reduced. The lactose is replaced with other sugars like maltodextrin (a glucose polymer) or sucrose (table sugar). This is surprising because of the relative rarity of lactose intolerance and is concerning because lactose promotes good gut bacteria like Bifidobacteria. These bacteria form metabolically essential, immunity-promoting short-chain fatty acids like butyric and propionic acid.

Previous research suggests that the rapid breakdown of sugars in non-standard formula to glucose may increase the blood sugar levels, reduce feelings of fullness, and habituate the baby to prefer sweet-tasting food. Such changes could also shift the gut microbiome and affect later metabolic regulation.

The protein in infant formula is often hydrolyzed for easier absorption. Hydrolyzed protein may also be absorbed faster than ordinary milk protein, potentially leading to faster weight gain. However, the study did not measure appetite or obesity outcomes, so these mechanisms remain speculative.

Related Stories

Despite the widespread availability and use of non-standard infant formula, little evidence exists showing how it affects the infant’s growth and metabolism. The current study seeks to provide some evidence by comparing non-standard and standard formula use in full-term babies.

About the study

This was a retrospective cohort study, where the investigators used data on full-term babies who weighed more than 2,500 g at birth. Mothers were asked about the type of infant formula used, whether standard or non-standard, and whether the child was breastfed, at the two-month well-baby visits.

Growth was assessed using continuous growth scores at one and two years of age. The babies were not classified as obese or overweight because, at such young ages, there are no appropriate criteria for these conditions. The analysis of the feeding-growth relationship was adjusted for the mother’s socioeconomic characteristics.

The study included 5,515 babies. At two months, about a third (35%) received only breast milk. Of the rest, 42% and 23% received standard vs. non-standard infant formula.

Study findings

Breastfeeding mothers were more likely to be White, privately insured, and less likely to have obesity or anemia. At one year, their babies were more likely to be still receiving breast milk compared to cow’s milk or formula in the formula-fed group.

At 12 months, babies fed non-standard formula had higher growth rates than those fed standard formula. This was true for weight for age and body mass index (BMI). While the weight for length also appeared to be higher in the non-standard formula group, the difference disappeared after adjusting for other factors.

The study found that, based on subgroup analysis, female infants on non-standard formula showed a greater increase in BMI z-scores at 12 months compared with males. Infants with Medicaid or private insurance had higher BMIs with the non-standard formula at 12 months. Differences varied by subgroup, with non-Hispanic and White infants showing somewhat higher BMI z-scores at 12 months with the non-standard formula.

At 24 months, non-standard formula-fed babies remained heavier for their age than standard formula-fed babies. Both groups of formula-fed babies had a higher growth trajectory than breastfed babies at 12 and 24 months.

Implications

As expected, babies on non-standard formula showed a significantly higher BMI than those on standard formula or breast milk. The authors note that this pattern of accelerated early growth could increase the risk of later metabolic problems, though this study did not directly assess obesity or metabolic outcomes.

However, the study collected feeding information only at the two-month visit, creating an important gap in understanding how feeding practices may have changed over time. Long-term follow-up research is needed to fill this gap. Again, given that the current FDA requirement is that approved formulas should support adequate infant growth for 15 weeks, such research is needed to support the long-term safety of non-standard formulas.

Conclusions

Infant formula affects infant growth differently from exclusive breastfeeding. Non-standard infant formula appears to increase early growth rates, particularly in the first year of life, compared to standard formula. Further work is important to understand how non-standard formula affects the risk of obesity and the long-term health outcomes in users.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Miscellaneous News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, October 08). Non-standard baby formula linked to faster infant growth. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 08, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Non-standard-baby-formula-linked-to-faster-infant-growth.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Non-standard baby formula linked to faster infant growth". News-Medical. 08 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Non-standard-baby-formula-linked-to-faster-infant-growth.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Non-standard baby formula linked to faster infant growth". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Non-standard-baby-formula-linked-to-faster-infant-growth.aspx. (accessed October 08, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Non-standard baby formula linked to faster infant growth. News-Medical, viewed 08 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251008/Non-standard-baby-formula-linked-to-faster-infant-growth.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Trump claims ‘no downside’ to avoiding Tylenol during pregnancy. He’s wrong.
In hepatitis B vaccine debate, CDC panel sidesteps key exposure risk
Many older adults meet criteria for ultra-processed food addiction
Study examines unplanned out-of-hospital deliveries in Styria, Austria
Cesarean births in advanced labor linked to higher risk of womb scarring
Fetal activity enhances prenatal bonding between mother and baby
Research finds a steady rise in cardiovascular-related complications during pregnancy
How maternal microbes shape babies’ gut health and disease risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Simple tools increase pediatrician compliance with early peanut allergy prevention guidelines