Study links extended breastfeeding to stronger infant immune health

Breastfeeding until at least six months helps babies to fight off infections and reduces chronic inflammation, according to a new study. And better understanding the way specific nutrients in breast milk impact the immune system will improve health outcomes for all infants including those not breastfed.

The study, led by Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute (Baker Institute), discovered more clues as to why infants who were breastfed to at least six months of age had fewer infections and less chronic inflammation. Preventing these infections could reduce the rates of many childhood conditions, such as allergies, diabetes and asthma.

Published in BMC Medicine, the researchers identified several types of lipids (essential nutrients) in blood samples from breastfed babies that help reduce inflammation, which may reflect the unique nutritional composition of breastmilk.

MCRI's Dr. Toby Mansell said plasmalogens, a unique type of lipid abundant in breastmilk, appeared key to lowering inflammation.

Plasmalogens are only found in breastmilk and are generally absent in formula milk, so a better understanding of how plasmalogens and other lipids unique to breastmilk protect against chronic inflammation will help pave the way for new treatments for infants who don't receive breastmilk." Dr. Toby Mansell, MCRI

The study involved almost 900 infants from the Barwon Infant Study, a collaboration between MCRI, Barwon Health and Deakin University.

The study explored about 800 different lipids and other metabolic markers in babies up until 12 months of age. It found breastfeeding was associated with broad effects on different classes of lipids and metabolic markers.

Baker Institute's Dr. Satvika Burugupalli said the findings would lead to a new understanding of how breastfeeding and specific components of breast milk could benefit infants.

"Breast milk performs a central role in supporting a newborn's immune system," she said. "It's loaded with essential nutrients, including lipids, as well as antibodies and white blood cells.

"This study has identified key biological pathways for how breastfeeding improves immune health and reduces inflammation that can lead to many childhood conditions, such as allergies and asthma, and the risk of adult cardiovascular disease and diabetes."

Researchers from the University of Melbourne, Deakin University, Barwon Health, Northwestern University and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health also contributed to the study.

GenV (Generation Victoria), led by MCRI, will also be a key resource to track additional health outcomes of children who are breastfed. The GenV Breast Milk Collection, with almost 7,000 breast milk samples, alongside 10,500 infant stool samples, has the unique ability to investigate the relationship between early life nutrition, gut microbiome development and childhood health.