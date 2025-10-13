FAU launches transformative community initiative to prevent substance use among youth

Florida Atlantic University has received a $3 million, five-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, to lead a transformative community initiative designed to prevent substance use among South Florida's youth.

The new program, "Rising Strong: Empowering Youth for Substance-Free Futures," will implement evidence-based, trauma-informed prevention strategies to reach more than 3,000 youth across Palm Beach and Broward counties over the next five years.

The initiative is spearheaded by Maria Carmenza Mejia, M.D., principal investigator and a professor of population health in FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, in collaboration with co-investigators Lea Sacca, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Population Health, Schmidt College of Medicine, and Brian Graves, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Phyllis and Harvey Sandler School of Social Work within FAU's College of Social Work and Criminal Justice.

The Rising Strong initiative is not only timely – it is profoundly necessary, as South Florida's youth navigate the effects of increasing social, economic and mental health stressors, with substance use often emerging as a coping response. This program directly targets youth who are especially at risk, including those transitioning out of foster care, experiencing housing instability, residing in rural communities such as the Glades, and those who are survivors of human trafficking. School-age youth and young adults in need of behavioral health support will also be a central focus.

A cornerstone of the initiative is FAU's partnership with the FLITE Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based nonprofit that currently serves more than 2,000 youth aging out of foster care, chronically homeless youth, and other vulnerable youth. FLITE Center is Broward County's one-stop resource center offering all supportive services.

We're in the midst of a growing mental and behavioral health crisis among young people, particularly those navigating trauma, housing instability, or limited access to consistent care and support. This award gives us the opportunity to respond with evidence-based strategies, deep empathy, and strong community partnerships. Rising Strong isn't just a program – it's a commitment to every young person that their future matters, their voice counts, and that they deserve a life free from substance use and filled with possibilities." Maria Carmenza Mejia, M.D., principal investigator and professor of population health, FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine

Through Rising Strong, South Florida youth will gain access to a suite of integrated, evidence-based services, including LifeSkills Training to build decision-making and interpersonal abilities, mindfulness and emotional regulation programming to support trauma recovery, peer mentorship opportunities to foster connection and resilience, and SBIRT (Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment), which offers targeted support for those identified as at risk for substance use. These services will be delivered through schools, community centers and existing behavioral health networks, ensuring broad accessibility and minimal barriers to entry.

"This grant represents the best of what we strive for at Florida Atlantic University – collaboration, impact and transformation," said Lewis S. Nelson, M.D., dean and chief of health affairs, Schmidt College of Medicine. "When academic expertise joins forces with community leadership, we can reach young people where they are and give them the tools to rewrite their stories. This initiative is a testament to what's possible when we invest in prevention, listen to our youth, and build systems of care that reflect their lived realities. For families, schools and communities across South Florida, Rising Strong will be a beacon of hope."

Beyond service delivery, the initiative aims to drive long-term systems change. Within its first six months, the project will conduct a comprehensive regional needs assessment and convene a multi-sector prevention coalition to inform implementation. Each year, at least 30 professionals will be trained in trauma-informed and culturally responsive prevention strategies, building the community's collective capacity to respond to youth needs. Over five years, the program will train 150 professionals and directly serve 600 youth annually.

"Social work brings a systems lens to prevention by connecting people, policies and practices to create lasting change," said Naelys Luna, Ph.D., dean of the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice. "Rising Strong will not only provide direct services to youth, but also build a stronger, more responsive network of care across South Florida. By training professionals, engaging communities and addressing root causes, this initiative reflects the core values of our field. We are excited to participate in this important endeavor and collaborate with partners dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for our youth and our communities."

FAU's leadership in behavioral health and community-based research provides a strong foundation for the initiative. The Schmidt College of Medicine and the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice are nationally recognized for their contributions to trauma-informed care, health equity, and systems-level interventions. The collaboration with FLITE Center exemplifies FAU's commitment to working hand-in-hand with community partners to address the root causes of public health challenges.

The program will continue through Sept. 29, 2030.

"As Rising Strong grows, it has the potential to become a national model for youth substance use prevention that centers community voices, respects lived experience and champions the resilience of young people," said Mejia.