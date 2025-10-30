Unusual presentation of vulvar mucinous cyst with multiple bartholin cysts in a reproductive-age woman

A new case report was published in Volume 12 of Oncoscience on October 9, 2025, titled "Vulvar mucinous cyst mimicking common lesions with concurrent multiple bartholin cysts in a reproductive-age woman: A rare case report and review of literature."

Naina Kumar, Immanuel Pradeep, Banka Sai Swetha, and Pooja T. Rathod from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar, describe a rare case involving a vulvar mucinous cyst that resembled a benign lipoma. The 36-year-old patient also had multiple Bartholin gland cysts. The case underscores the importance of careful evaluation when uncommon cysts mimic more familiar ones.

Vulvovaginal cysts are usually benign and often go unnoticed. While Bartholin gland cysts are common, mucinous cysts in the vulvar region are much rarer. These less common cysts can resemble typical soft tissue growths, making diagnosis more difficult and sometimes delayed.

"A 36-year-old woman, para two with one living child (P2L1), presented to the Gynecology Outpatient Department with complaints of lower abdominal and back pain persisting for 1–2 months, along with her first episode of prolonged menstrual bleeding, lasting 10–12 days."

In this case report, a soft, pedunculated mass on the left labia majora appeared clinically like a lipoma, while smaller incidental cysts on the inner labia minora were identified as Bartholin cysts. All lesions were surgically removed and examined microscopically. The large mass was found to be a mucinous vulvar cyst with no signs of malignancy. The smaller lesions were confirmed to be Bartholin cysts. The patient recovered well after surgery and was advised to return for routine follow-up.

This case illustrates how vulvar cysts, though often harmless, can resemble other benign conditions such as lipomas or fibroepithelial polyps. Their unusual appearance and location can complicate diagnosis, making surgical removal and histopathological analysis essential for proper identification. In gynecological care, careful evaluation of atypical or enlarging lesions is key. Even asymptomatic or familiar-looking masses may hide rare conditions that benefit from surgical management.

By documenting such rare presentations, the authors contribute to better recognition and management of uncommon vulvar conditions. This case not only adds to the limited literature on mucinous vulvar cysts but also serves as a reminder of the need for careful clinical examination in reproductive-age women presenting with vulvar masses.