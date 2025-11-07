Experts detail how deportation and detention fuel fear, illness, and community instability

Current U.S. immigration enforcement and deportation policies are producing widespread harm to physical and mental health, with family separation and the specters of fear and intimidation affecting the well-being of immigrant and non-immigrant communities.

That's the warning from several longtime public health researchers, who also outline proven community and policy actions that could reduce harm and strengthen health in communities across the nation.

Professors from five prestigious U.S. research universities called for health care professionals and researchers to advocate for the end of deportations and restrictive immigration policies. Their insights appear in the journal Health Affairs. Two academic briefs were published on Nov. 6, both supporting an editorial published on Aug. 5.

These articles bring together years of research that paint a very clear picture: immigration enforcement harms the health of immigrants and their communities." Maria-Elena De Trinidad Young, Associate Professor, Department of Public Health, University of California, Merced

Contrary to the principles of public health

The researchers argue that deportation is a violent act and incompatible with the principles of public health. They describe an immigration system in which tens of thousands of people are held in unsafe prisons, often suffering from neglect and abuse. Families left behind face the loss of income and caregivers, leading to stress, anxiety and economic instability that spills across entire communities.

They contend that fear of raids and detention prevents many immigrants from seeking medical care or reporting crimes, weakening public safety. Deportation should be recognized as a public health threat.

In addition to Young, the authors are Research Assistant Professor Nicole Novak at the University of Iowa Department of Department of Community and Behavioral Health; Associate Professor Nolan Kline, MPH, CPH, at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine; Clinical Associate Professor of Health Behavior and Equity William D Lopez, MPH, at the University of Michigan School of Public Health; and Associate Professor of Health, Society and Behavior Alana LeBrón at the UC Irvine Joe C. Wen School of Population and Public Health and at the School of Social Sciences Chicano/Latino Studies.

The researchers support "community care" - support networks that provide emotional, legal and material aid during enforcement actions. Through community care, they said, solidarity, advocacy and protection become essential health interventions.

"As professionals committed to population health and the well-being of all communities," the authors said, "there is an opening for us to push for a nation where immigrants are not targeted with violent arrest, deportation or removal."

One of the briefs takes a step back and describes how three decades of exclusionary immigration policy have harmed immigrants and U.S.-born residents. Federal actions since the 1990s have shifted immigration matters from civil to criminal law, expanded detention and restricted access to public benefits.

Enforcement budgets have ballooned from $4 billion in 2000 to more than $25 billion in 2020, with another $170 billion approved in 2025, the authors say.

Fear leads to reduced use of health care and resources

Enforcement of restrictive immigration policies also undermines trust in health institutions, the researchers say. People fearful of deportation often avoid medical appointments, vaccinations, even reporting of domestic violence. This reduction of self-care can worsen heart disease, maternal health and mental illness.

The authors also present what works to protect health in the current environment. They share evidence that limiting local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration agents can reduce fear and improve community well-being. They also say expanding access to driver's licenses and photo ID improves physical and mental health by reducing stress and the risk of police encounters.

Health care and other health-focused organizations can also make a difference. By strengthening privacy protections, avoiding unnecessary collection of immigration data, and partnering with legal aid groups, clinics and hospitals can build trust with immigrant patients.

Community networks play a parallel role. Rapid response hotlines, legal accompaniment programs, and immigrant bond funds provide direct aid and emotional support during detentions and raids. These networks turn collective anxiety into collective action and build the resilience essential to community health.

"Health care professionals have a long history of using their voices to influence policy," the authors said. "They must now work to inform their representatives about the importance of divesting from deportation violence and investing in communities by adequately funding education, health care, infrastructure, and research."