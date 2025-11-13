Landmark Japanese genome cohort reveals best practices for managing massive DNA databases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tohoku UniversityNov 13 2025

At a time when large-scale human genome analysis was not yet common, the Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) launched its genome cohort study. After ten years of operating this ambitious project, they are sharing key insights regarding the techniques required to analyze, manage, maintain, and update a genomic database of 100,000 people. For researchers around the world, the knowledge gained from this study is a valuable resource to advance genome research, and the research findings derived from it can help build the foundation for genetic-based personalized healthcare.

The findings were published in JMA Journal on October 3, 2025.

Starting in 2013, ToMMo completed whole genome sequencing for 100,000 Japanese individuals. Whole genome sequencing is the process of reading the entirety of the DNA sequence - the building blocks of life that make up who we are. However, conducting in-depth analysis at such a large scale is a major undertaking with many technical and operational limitations that serve as a huge challenge. Even today, only a few countries have conducted genome sequencing at this scale.

"Maintaining high accuracy and consistent quality required careful planning, optimized equipment, and developing innovative new techniques," explains Fumiki Katsuoka, first author of the paper.

This paper shared insights gained over ten years in operating whole genome sequencing, managing quality, and building data infrastructure.

In the early phase, they developed a method named qMiSeq in which small-scale sequencing analyses were performed for each group of samples (typically 96 samples), and the optimal sequencing conditions were determined based on the obtained data volume. After the introduction of high-throughput sequencers, they established a protocol named iDeal, which divides the sequencing of each group into multiple runs to equalize data yield. Both approaches are based on simple concepts, yet they are extremely effective methods.

Related Stories

"As large-scale genome sequencing is becoming more common, we want to share everything we learned during these ten years," remarks first author Fumiki Katsuoka. "We are very proud that some of the unique techniques we developed are now used by other institutions."

Transparency is an important aspect of their project, as frequency and summary data from ToMMo's 100,000 genome project are freely available on jMorp and widely used by researchers worldwide, whereas individual-level genome data are accessible under appropriate conditions following an application-based review process.

As more researchers are expected to conduct large-scale genome analyses, it is predicted that more healthcare providers will use the data to offer innovative medical solutions. The insights from this study will serve as a valuable resource for the genomics community in Japan and around the world, contributing to the advancement of genomic medicine and personalized prevention.

Source:

Tohoku University

Posted in: Genomics

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How a single gene reshapes pain perception through polyamine signaling
Low-calorie diets linked to higher psoriatic arthritis risk, genetic study suggests
Study explains how genetics and lifestyle combined to keep a 117-year-old healthy
Study finds high intake of ultra-processed foods tied to reduced DNA methylation
MGI Tech joins forces with SAMRC and DSTI to launch South Africa’s 110K Human Genome Program and unveil Africa’s first DNBSEQ-T7, ushering in a new era in African genomics
Whole genome sequencing reveals how much human heritability we can finally explain
Massive cross-ancestry study explains why obesity risks differ around the world
Bowhead whale’s secret to long life revealed: precision DNA repair may hold clues for human aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists uncover 53 genetic clues that shape math ability beyond IQ