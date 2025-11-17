First-of-its-kind provincial registry opens to build Ontario’s hereditary cancer database

The Ontario Hereditary Cancer Research Network's (OHCRN) participant portal is now open and Ontarians at risk of hereditary cancers are invited to register.

This first-of-its-kind provincial registry will collect and leverage critical data on all types of hereditary cancers to drive life-changing cancer innovations and provide support to Ontarians who have a higher chance of getting cancer because of their genetics.

Parents pass on genes to their children, which can influence everything from their eye and hair colour to their chances of getting diseases. Sometimes those genes include mutations that significantly increase that family's risk of developing certain types of cancer. These are called hereditary cancers, and they account for more than one in 10 cases of cancer in Ontario.

Genetic testing has helped many Ontarians find out about their risk of hereditary cancers, but data from their genetic tests are currently stored in unconnected databases across the province and are not being used for research that could lead to more prevention and treatment options.

OHCRN was created and funded by the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) to build a centralized provincial database on hereditary cancers in Ontario that can be used to drive new discoveries to detect, diagnose and treat hereditary cancers, while also connecting at-risk Ontarians with clinical trials and other resources.

"This Network is a game-changer for Ontario because it will allow researchers across the province to work seamlessly with patients and clinicians to collect data that will help us get a full understanding of hereditary cancer in the province," says Dr. Raymond Kim, Head of OHCRN, Clinician Scientist, and Medical Geneticist at University Health Network, Sinai Health System and The Hospital for Sick Children. "With everyone working together, we have a tremendous opportunity to transform the landscape of hereditary cancer in Ontario and around the world."

The OHCRN participant portal is open to all Ontarians who have had genetic testing because of a personal or family history of cancer. They can also be enrolled by their doctor, genetic counsellor, or a member of the OHCRN team.

"As a genetic counsellor, I have seen firsthand how profoundly research can impact clinical care," says Tamara Braid, the Clinical Program Manager of OHCRN. "My hope is that OHCRN empowers individuals to contribute to something bigger than themselves and ultimately be a part of changing outcomes for families affected by hereditary cancer."

Once enrolled, participants will provide additional details about their health and complete a consent process so their genetic test and pathology information can be included. This information will be anonymized and used to create Ontario's most comprehensive hereditary cancer database, made available to scientists doing cutting-edge research.

"The data collected and the collaborations made possible by OHCRN will make Ontario a global leader in hereditary cancer research, allowing us to deliver solutions that will help people live longer, healthier lives," says Dr. Christine Williams, Acting President of OICR. "Hereditary cancers impact children and adults, and it has been amazing to see the Ontario cancer community come together for this initiative. We are very grateful to the patients and families that are coming forward to drive this positive change."

By signing up through the online portal, Ontarians will also be connected to information on advocacy groups and clinical trials, helping them to make proactive decisions about their health and the health of their family.

"Bringing information together from Ontario's patients and families affected by hereditary cancer through OHCRN will create a valuable resource for research that can lead to better methods for cancer detection and treatment," says OHCRN patient partner and CGEn CEO Meredith McLaren, who lives with a hereditary cancer syndrome. "My hope is that future generations, including my own children, will benefit from this important work."

"Every year, thousands of people in Ontario are diagnosed with cancer, and our cutting-edge researchers are uncovering new ways to fight this disease," says Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Our government is proud to support the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research and commend their new patient portal that will support hereditary cancer detection and faster treatment so people in our province can continue to live healthy lives."

The OHCRN participant portal can be accessed at ohcrn.ca. For more information about the portal, please contact the study team at [email protected]