High blood pressure in adolescence can be linked to atherosclerosis risk in middle age

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Linköping UniversityNov 19 2025

A blood pressure as low as 120/80 mm Hg in adolescence can be linked to a higher risk of atherosclerosis in middle age, according to a study led from Linköping University, Sweden. The findings, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, indicate that high blood pressure early in life plays an important role in the development of coronary artery disease.

"High blood pressure is the largest modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which in turn is the largest single cause of death globally," says Pontus Henriksson, senior associate professor of nutritional physiology, who led the study together with Karin Rådholm, senior associate professor of general medicine, both at Linköping University.

Efforts to prevent and treat high blood pressure, also called hypertension, are currently primarily focused on adult individuals. But a new Swedish study corroborates the idea that blood pressure can begin to impact health early in life.

In their study, the researchers used advanced CT scans, so-called CT coronary artery scans, to examine the coronary arteries supplying blood to the heart. These scans were performed on around 15,000 men aged 50 to 64 years in the large national population study SCAPIS. The method provides high-resolution images of the size of atherosclerosis plaques in the blood vessels, and what they contain, which affects how risky they are.

Just over 10,200 of these men had taken the military conscription tests when they were about 18 years old. At that time, taking these tests was mandatory in Sweden for men, which means that the data is representative of Swedish men of that age. The researchers examined whether there was a correlation between the blood pressure men had at the age of 18 and the health of their coronary arteries nearly 40 years later.

Blood pressure is the force that occurs when the blood is pressed against the walls of the vessels. When the heart pumps blood, the pressure is higher. This is known as systolic pressure or upper pressure. When the heart relaxes and fills with blood for the next heartbeat, the pressure is lower and is called diastolic pressure or lower pressure. Blood pressure measurements state both numbers, in millimetres of mercury, mm Hg. A blood pressure below 140/90 mm Hg is considered normal according to Swedish guidelines.

The most important thing we see is that those who had a systolic pressure of 140 or a diastolic pressure of 90 or more were at a clearly increased risk of coronary artery atherosclerosis later in life. But the risk increased already at 120/80 mm Hg."

Karin Rådholm, General Practitioner at Vårdcentralen Kärna, Region Östergötland

Some recent international recommendations have lowered the limit value for what counts as elevated blood pressure to 120/80 mm Hg. Lower limit values mean that more people are at risk than before.

In the present study, the researchers found that the higher the blood pressure at the time of the military conscription tests, the higher the risk of atherosclerosis in middle age, with an increased risk already at a blood pressure of 120/80 mm Hg. In their analyses, the researchers have taken into account other factors that affect the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Related Stories

"The study shows that the development of atherosclerosis begins early. The health care system needs to treat high blood pressure in young people more actively. The problem is that high blood pressure rarely causes symptoms. It's not something you can feel, so if you don't measure your blood pressure, you can have hypertension without knowing it," says Karin Rådholm.

Some of the factors increasing the risk of high blood pressure, such as overweight and poor fitness, are more common among young people today than when the study participants were young 40 years ago.

"In just one to two generations, the proportion of young people with obesity has increased significantly while fitness has decreased. So, these results are highly relevant for those who are young today," says Pontus Henriksson.

Since only men were included in the study, it is not possible to draw conclusions about women's risk for disease.

The study was funded by, among others, the Heart-Lung Foundation, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Swedish Research Council, Vinnova and the Joanna Cocozza Foundation for Children's Medical Research.

Source:

Linköping University

Journal reference:

Herraiz-Adillo, Á., et al. (2025). Blood Pressure in Adolescence and Atherosclerosis in Middle Age. JAMA Cardiology. doi: 10.1001/jamacardio.2025.4271. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2841358

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood group A linked to a higher risk of primary biliary cholangitis
Dash diet cuts diabetes complications by targeting blood pressure kidney health and inflammation
Even low PFAS in drinking water raise blood levels, California study shows
People with both sleep apnea and insomnia more likely to have high blood pressure
Doubling rates of childhood hypertension signal urgent health concern
Using estimated risks and preferences to justify intensive BP control in CKD patients
Chronic pain in adults linked to increased risk of developing high blood pressure
Study examines medication adherence in high-risk, low-income populations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oral semaglutide delivers real-world drops in blood sugar and weight in diabetes trial