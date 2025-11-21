New report outlines skills needed to thrive in an era of extended lifespans

To take maximum advantage of the added days, months, and years people enjoy because of modern health care and healthier habits, they need to achieve competency in several areas necessary for longer lives, states a new Gerontological Society of America report, "Health and Wealth in the Era of Longevity."

The areas covered by the report include:

Financial literacy: Having the knowledge, skill, and competence to make informed decisions about money, including how to earn, save, spend, borrow, and invest it effectively.

Longevity literacy: Having a clear and objective understanding of life expectancy in combination with financial literacy.

Longevity fitness: Having the social, health, and wealth equity needed to thrive, not just survive, during an extended lifetime.

By making sound decisions across the lifespan, "individuals can be prepared to fully embrace older adulthood through whatever path they choose," the report explains. "These are not, however, only decisions for individuals to make; we also need to find ways to support individuals as they age. Health, financial, demographic, and social factors will inevitably pose challenges throughout life, but we can mitigate their impact by reshaping society to support an aging population and by promoting financial and longevity literacy - equipping individuals with an actionable roadmap that begins at birth, continues through young and middle adulthood, and culminates in a healthier older adulthood."

The report explores the complexities of estimating life expectancy based on factors such as sex, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and education. It also explores how the United States health care system needs to be updated and upgraded to meet the needs of a growing population of older adults, including specialized training in geriatrics for a wide variety of health care disciplines.

The report brings forth the concept of "living insurance," rather than just life insurance, to ensure that people have enough wealth and income regardless of how long they live.

"No one can predict the future," the report notes. "However, individuals can take steps to understand their life expectancy and develop the resources needed to make the most of their remaining years."

The TIAA Institute provided support for this report, which includes recommendations for actions by individuals and families, employers, researchers, nongovernmental organizations, leaders in higher education and health care systems, and policymakers. This is the seventh GSA report in a series on longevity and the impact of longer lifespans on modern society.

Advisors for this report were Chairperson David Rehkopf, ScD, MPH, of Stanford University; Tamara Cadet, PhD, LCSW, MPH, of the University of Pennsylvania; David Hayes-Bautista, PhD, of the University of California, Los Angeles; and Surya Kolluri, MBA, MS, CRPC, and Anne Ollen, MEd, CEBA, of the TIAA Institute.