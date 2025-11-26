EACVI 2025 brings cardiac imaging experts together in Vienna

European Society of Cardiology (ESC)Nov 26 2025

The European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI), a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), will hold its flagship event, EACVI 2025, in Vienna, Austria from 11-13 December.

Imaging is key to the accurate evaluation of many cardiovascular diseases - from the assessment of heart failure in older patients to the diagnosis of congenital heart disease in small babies.

A single imaging tool, such as echocardiography, will often be the first approach to assess a patient, but increasingly, multi-modality imaging is being used - combining techniques including cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR), computed tomography (CT) and nuclear cardiology to provide a broader picture." 

Dr. Victoria Delgado, EACVI President and EACVI 2025 Scientific Programme Chair, University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona, Spain

She explained: "In line with this, EACVI 2025 unites the congresses of separate imaging modalities under one umbrella, with sessions on advanced single modalities and on cross-modality topics."

One such session is Challenging valvular heart diseases: a task for the fantastic four! which will use cases to illustrate how multi-modality imaging using echocardiography, CMR, CT and nuclear cardiology can improve the management of patients with disease affecting more than one heart valve. "By sharing research and experience across modalities and disease types, we can take advanced knowledge back to our clinics to more precisely define cardiovascular disease on an individual basis and move towards greater patient-centred care," noted Dr. Delgado.

The new, hands-on Imaging Training Hub will allow participants to further develop their practical skills in a realistic, risk-free environment using state-of-the-art simulators. In addition, a dedicated track of almost 30 sessions aims to educate early-career healthcare professionals across all modalities. The role of imaging, both single- and multi-modality, has been strengthened in ESC Clinical Practice Guidelines for different cardiovascular diseases, including myocarditis/pericarditis, cardiomyopathies and atrial fibrillation. These will be discussed in various sessions across the three-day programme to help imagers keep up to date with the latest evidence-based recommendations.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) track will discuss opportunities, now and in the future, to increase the speed and accuracy of image interpretation by integrating AI into clinical imaging workflows. In addition, four international experts will give Named Lectures on their ground-breaking work, complemented by six Meet the Experts sessions on topics including the use of CMR in athletes and in patients with heart rhythm disorders.

Dr. Delgado concluded by highlighting that EACVI 2025 welcomes everyone with an interest in imaging: "From technicians, anaesthesiologists and scientists to veterinarians - we can all elevate our knowledge and learn from each other at this unique event."

