FOLFIRINOX shows promise as a second-line option for advanced biliary tract cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pusan National UniversityNov 27 2025

Biliary tract cancers, including intrahepatic, perihilar, and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder cancer, are among the most aggressive gastrointestinal malignancies. Treatment options remain limited once the disease progresses after first-line chemotherapy, and survival rarely exceeds one year.

To address this, the team of researchers led by Professor Yun Hak Kim from Pusan National University, analyzed 12 years of clinical data from 54 patients treated at Yonsei Severance Hospital and combined the results with a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 studies from around the world. This paper was made available online on 05 September 2025 in the journal International Journal of Surgery.

The combined evidence suggests that FOLFIRINOX may provide better progression-free and overall survival than currently recommended regimens such as FOLFOX, FOLFIRI, or nal-IRI/FL.

"We conducted a meta-analysis integrating 12 years of real-world data on the use of FOLFIRINOX or mFOLFIRINOX as salvage treatment in patients with advanced BTC treated at the Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Internal Medicine, Severance Hospital, along with all available published studies on second-line chemotherapy regimens for advanced BTC," said Prof. Kim.

In this study, patients receiving FOLFIRINOX achieved a median progression-free survival of 4.2 months and an overall survival of 11.4 months. In the accompanying meta-analysis of 21 studies, FOLFIRINOX demonstrated numerically longer progression-free and overall survival compared with currently used second-line regimens such as FOLFOX, FOLFIRI, and nal-IRI/FL.

Related Stories

Still, the authors caution that toxicity remains significant. Nearly 40 percent of patients developed severe neutropenia, requiring dose adjustments or additional medical support. The team emphasizes that FOLFIRINOX should be reserved for fit patients under close supervision until further prospective trials confirm its broader safety.

Beyond short-term survival, the study highlights the potential to integrate biomarker-based selection and supportive strategies such as granulocyte colony-stimulating factor to mitigate toxicity. Future research may also explore pairing FOLFIRINOX with immunotherapies or molecular-targeted drugs. "Our findings suggest that FOLFIRINOX may offer a potential benefit as a second-line treatment option for BTC following progression on first-line chemotherapy," concluded Prof. Kim.

This paper provides an evidence-based foundation for clinicians considering treatment options after first-line chemotherapy failure and may guide updates to future BTC management guidelines.

Source:

Pusan National University

Journal reference:

Leem, G., et al. (2025), Comparison of second-line chemotherapy regimens in advanced biliary tract cancer: a systematic review, meta-analysis, and population-based cohort study. International Journal of Surgery. DOI: 10.1097/JS9.0000000000003367. https://journals.lww.com/international-journal-of-surgery/abstract/9900/comparison_of_second_line_chemotherapy_regimens_in.3141.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Shorter hormone therapy may be enough for many men with prostate cancer
Landmark prostate cancer screening trial launches in the UK
Artificial intelligence helps patients better comprehend medical findings
Study links higher glycemic index diets with increased lung cancer risk
Dexamethasone shows potential to fight therapy-resistant breast cancer metastases
New medication offers potential treatment for patients with deadliest form of blood cancer
World’s first experimental lung cancer vaccine to enter clinical trials
Focused ultrasound combined with chemotherapy improves survival in glioblastoma patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals biological insights into triple negative breast cancer