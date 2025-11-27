Social support plays an important role in health and well-being of older adults

Two recent studies from the University of Eastern Finland show that social support plays an important role in health and well-being in later life. Having access to adequate social support is associated with longevity among older adults, and with better quality of life among home care recipients.

Examining the different dimensions of social support and their predictive association with mortality in older adults over two decades, the researchers found that having access to general and health-related social support reduced older adults' mortality risk. On average, older adults with social support lived two more years than those without it. The study included 21 years of follow-up data from participants in the Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Aging and Dementia (CAIDE) study.

We found that older adults who received general and health-related social support from relatives only had a higher mortality risk compared to those who also received support from friends, neighbours and colleagues. We also observed that, contrary to expectations, those below 70 years of age, who did not receive general and health-related social support, had a higher risk of mortality than their over-70 counterparts." Catherine Kayonga, Doctoral Researcher, University of Eastern Finland

The findings highlighted the vital role of friends, neighbours and colleagues in promoting the survival of older adults and revealed a trend that diverges from previous literature, where family members have played the biggest role in supporting older adults.

"Our study recommends implementing policies that enhance older adults' ability to create and maintain social relationships beyond family relations. Moreover, actions to promote health and well-being should not only focus on old age but also invest in preventative measures through different stages of a person's life."

Social support improves quality of life in home care

Receiving adequate social support was also found important among older adults who have increased care needs and receive home care services. The study utilised survey data from the Old-age Social Exclusion in Home Care - Prevalence, Meanings & Intervention (SOLDEX) project merged with administrative data.

"We found that having access to social support was associated with a better quality of life, while those with less social support experienced a lower quality of life. Likewise, promoting psychological well-being, such as reducing depression and enhancing functional abilities, including activities of daily living, improved the quality of life for older adults," Catherine Kayonga says.

Regarding background factors, the results emphasise the vital role of higher education in shaping an individual's quality of life in later life. On the other hand, difficulties with activities of daily living were linked to a decline in quality of life in older adults. According to the researchers, these findings underscore the importance of recognizing and addressing older adults' social needs alongside their health when developing home care services.

The studies were conducted within the Neuro-Innovation PhD programme, which is funded by the University of Eastern Finland and the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No. 101034307.