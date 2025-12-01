Worldwide smell screening could improve mental and physical health of millions

A programme of smell screening, awareness campaigns and health policies could improve the mental and physical health of millions - according to research led by the University of East Anglia.

Smell dysfunction is present in more than 130 neurological, somatic and hereditary disorders, with some evidence suggesting a causal role.

But a new paper published today reveals how smell is overlooked as a "Cinderella sense" in public health.

And researchers are calling for a worldwide campaign to put smell health on the map - with screening, education and awareness at its core.

A good sense of smell is vital for physical and mental health, and social wellbeing. However, smell remains a Cinderella sense which has lagged behind sight and hearing in terms of its perceived importance. Smell health underpins good nutrition, cognitive function, and psychological resilience. But national public health agendas around the world rarely consider smell health. Even before the emergence of Covid-19, smell disorders were very common but under-rated, under-researched, and under-treated sensory loss. Smell issues occur in at least 139 different neurological, physical, and inherited conditions. Research suggests smell loss may play a causal role because it often appears early and can predict future health issues. Increasing evidence has shown that smell loss is an independent risk factor for neurodegenerative disorders, increased frailty and reduced longevity." Prof Carl Philpott, lead researcher from UEA's Norwich Medical School

To address this gap, the team are calling for education, awareness campaigns, and targeted public health policies that make smell health a priority.

Prof Philpott said: "The sense of smell should be promoted as an essential pillar of health, as it enables good nutrition and cognitive and psychological well-being.

"We recommend developing smell health educational programmes and awareness campaigns, introducing smell screening and developing and implementing smell health policies across all sectors of society.

"Inclusive efforts are particularly needed to ensure equity and diversity, particularly given the current demographic as those seeking help are typically not from a diverse cross-section of the community," he added.'The Need to Promote Olfactory Health in Public Health Agendas Across the Globe' is published in the journal Clinical Otolaryngology.