Microbiome differences distinguish preterm infants with parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis

Background and aims

Parenteral nutrition (PN)-associated cholestasis (PNAC) is frequently diagnosed in premature infants; however, not all PN-exposed infants develop PNAC. We propose that, in premature infants receiving PN and varying amounts of enteral feeds, differences in the gut microbiome and fecal bile acid content are associated with PNAC development. This study aimed to examine the fecal microbiome and bile acid content of premature infants on PN to determine if there is a relationship with the development of PNAC.

Methods

Twenty-two preterm infants had serial bilirubin measurements and fecal samples collected during their neonatal intensive care unit admission. Fecal samples underwent 16S rRNA gene sequencing and bile acid analysis. Binomial regression, adjusting for postmenstrual age with feed amount as a moderator, was used to assess the impact of the fecal microbiome and bile acids on PNAC development.

Results

Cholestatic patients (n = 11) had greater PN and antibiotic exposure (p = 0.020; p = 0.010) and longer neonatal intensive care unit stays (p = 0.0038) than non-cholestatic patients. Microbiome richness was higher in non-cholestatic infants (p < 2E-16), with no difference in β diversity (p = 1.0). Cholestatic infants had a significantly higher abundance of Proteobacteria and Fusobacteriota and a lower abundance of Bacteroidota (p < 2E-16). Akkermansia was abundant in all infants on low feeds; as feed volume increased, Akkermansia abundance significantly increased in non-cholestatic infants (p < 2E-16). Bile acid analysis demonstrated significantly lower deoxycholic acid concentrations in cholestatic infants (p < 2E-16). Metagenomic analysis revealed an increase in Proteobacteria requiring augmented stress responses in non-cholestatic infants.

Conclusions

This is the first study to directly explore the relationship between PNAC susceptibility, the microbiome, and fecal bile acids in preterm infants. The microbiome and bile acid patterns identified here may inform the development of targeted therapeutics for this vulnerable population.

