New AAN guideline offers treatment strategies for functional seizures

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of NeurologyDec 10 2025

To help neurologists, mental health clinicians and other clinicians determine the best ways to help people manage functional seizures, the American Academy of Neurology has issued a new guideline, published on December 10, 2025, in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The guideline is endorsed by the American Epilepsy Society.

Functional seizures, previously known as psychogenic nonepileptic seizures or non-epileptic attack disorder, are episodes that can look or feel like epilepsy or fainting, but with different causes and their own typical features.

"There is a growing body of evidence demonstrating that potentially effective treatments are available for functional seizures once an accurate diagnosis is made," said guideline author Benjamin Tolchin, MD, MS, of the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. "Nevertheless, most people with functional seizures do not receive targeted and evidence-based treatment, contributing to ongoing functional seizures and disability. Functional seizures have been a misunderstood condition, and this AAN guideline is a landmark effort to help overcome that stigma."

The guideline is based on a careful review of the available evidence on the topic. The review found that psychological interventions are possibly effective in increasing the likelihood of achieving freedom from functional seizures, decreasing the frequency of functional seizures, decreasing anxiety and improving quality of life for people with functional seizures. Potentially effective psychological interventions include functional seizure–specific cognitive behavioral therapies, neuro-behavioral therapy, paradoxical therapy, and motivational interviewing in combination with psychotherapy.

To help determine whether a person is having functional seizures, seizures due to epilepsy, or a combination of both, the guideline recommends that clinicians ask people about the details of their seizures. This includes interviewing people who have witnessed the seizures, requesting any smartphone videos of the seizures and possibly conducting tests such as a video electroencephalogram (EEG).

It states that people diagnosed with functional seizures should also be evaluated for co-occurring epilepsy and psychiatric disorders.

The guideline recommends that a diagnosis is provided in a manner that is clear, empathetic and supportive. It also recommends that if appropriate, family and other care partners of the person with functional seizures be included in decisions about treatment.

Related Stories

The guideline says when psychological interventions such as cognitive behavioral therapy are indicated, clinicians should counsel people about the benefits and risks. It states that psychological interventions are generally safe and well tolerated.

The guideline recommends that antiseizure medications such as benzodiazepines should not be prescribed for functional seizures without co-occurring epilepsy or another reason for these medications. It says people should be counseled about the potential risks and lack of evidence of benefit for using these medications for functional seizures alone. People with functional seizures should be tapered off these medications if there is not another reason for their use, according to the guideline.

"Many people with functional seizures are initially misdiagnosed with epilepsy and treated with antiseizure medications before the correct diagnosis is made," said guideline author David L. Perez, MD, MMSc, of Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. "Neurologists and other clinicians can use this guideline to help diagnose and manage functional seizures, improving a person's quality of life and brain health overall."

The guideline states that several areas related to functional seizures have limited or no evidence. It also says improved diagnostic techniques are needed and there may be potential for future use of machine learning, artificial intelligence or wearable devices to help with diagnosis.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Music therapy speeds anesthesia recovery in colorectal surgery
Supportive marriages may shape appetite control through oxytocin and the brain–gut axis
Researchers highlight five pathways through which microplastics can harm the brain
Novel wireless device uses light to send information directly to the brain
Study reveals the overlooked mental health challenges faced by new parents
New study reveals how brain biology shapes thought and behavior
Mapping the brain’s wiring changes from birth to old age
Brain recordings reveal why food cravings return despite tirzepatide

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Seeing and feeling merge in the brain to shape perception