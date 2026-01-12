One thousand days of conflict push Sudan’s health system toward collapse

Today, the conflict in Sudan reaches its 1000th day, with over 20 million people requiring health assistance and 21 million desperately needing food.

Nearly three years of continuous violence, severe access constraints, and reduced funding have turned Sudan into the worst humanitarian crisis globally. An estimated 33.7 million people will need humanitarian aid this year.

The health system has been severely damaged by ongoing fighting, increasingly deadly attacks on health care, mass displacement, lack of essential medical supplies, and shortages of health personnel and funding. Despite sustained efforts by WHO and partners to restore and revive health services across the country, more than one third of health facilities (37%) remain non-functional, depriving millions of people of essential and lifesaving health services.

Since the start of the conflict in April 2023, WHO has verified 201 attacks on health care, resulting in 1858 deaths and 490 injuries. These attacks, which violate international humanitarian law, undermine access to lifesaving care and put health care workers, patients and caregivers at grave risk.

One thousand days of conflict in Sudan have driven the health system to the brink of collapse. Under the strain of disease, hunger and a lack of access to basic services, people face a devastating situation. WHO is doing what we can, where we can, and we know we are saving lives and rebuilding the health system. Despite the challenges, we are also working on recovery of the health system." Dr. Shible Sahbani, WHO Representative in Sudan

The level of displacement is unprecedented. An estimated 13.6 million people are currently displaced, making Sudan the largest displacement crisis in the world. Fueled by poor living conditions, overcrowding in displacement sites, disrupted health and water, sanitation and hygiene services, and a breakdown of routine immunization, disease outbreaks are spreading, compounding the crisis. WHO is currently supporting the response to outbreaks of cholera, dengue, malaria, and measles, with cholera being reported from all 18 states, dengue from 14 states, and malaria from 16 states. Access to preventive and curative care, including for the management of chronic conditions and severe malnutrition, remains limited.

WHO works with Sudan's Federal and State Ministries of Health and partners to improve access to critical health services across Sudan and rehabilitate the health system. Since the start of the conflict in April 2023, WHO has delivered 3378 metric tons of medicines and medical supplies worth about US$ 40 million, including diagnostic supplies, treatments for malnutrition, and diseases such as cholera, malaria, dengue, and emergency surgery, to 48 health partners for lifesaving operations. About 24 million people have received cholera vaccinations, and WHO has supported the country to introduce and scale up malaria vaccines. Additionally, more than 3.3 million people have accessed health care at WHO-supported hospitals, primary health care facilities, and temporary mobile clinics. More than 112 400 children with severe acute malnutrition with medical complications have received treatment at functional stabilization centres, all of which receive lifesaving WHO nutrition supplies. State and National public health laboratories have been equipped and strengthened to confirm disease outbreaks and enable a rapid response.

"As the relentless conflict renders some areas inaccessible, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, the population's health needs continue to increase," Dr Sahbani said. "To meet these mounting needs and prevent the crisis from spiraling out of hand, WHO and humanitarian partners require safe and unimpeded access to all areas of Sudan, and increased financial resources."

Ultimately, WHO calls parties to the conflict to urgently work towards a ceasefire and peace for the people of Sudan.