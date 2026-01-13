Postoperative complications of medical tourism place growing financial burden on the NHS

The postoperative complications of medical tourism may be costing the NHS up to £20,000 per patient, suggest the findings of a rapid review of the available data, published in the open access journal BMJ Open.

But data on the use, frequency, and consequences for the NHS are incomplete and haphazard, making it currently impossible to fully understand the risks of opting for surgery overseas, warn the researchers.

The number of medical tourists has risen steadily over the past several decades, a trend that shows no sign of abating, note the researchers. And treatment of any postoperative complications usually falls to the home country's health service and can be further complicated by inadequate information about the initial surgery, they add.

Amid an absence of systematically collected data, the researchers wanted to gauge the costs and savings to the NHS of medical tourism as well as the type, frequency, and complications involved, plus any subsequent treatment, care, and use of NHS resources.

They reviewed research databases for relevant studies as well as 'grey literature,' such as conference proceedings, discussion papers, editorials, and government, industry, and institutional reports, published between 2012 and December 2024.

Studies that described cases of emergency and urgent surgery abroad; treatment for cancer, infertility, and dentistry; and transplant surgery were excluded from the analysis.

In all, 90 full text articles were selected for review, of which 38 reports describing 37 studies, were eligible for inclusion: 19 described complications due to metabolic/bariatric surgery; 17 complications due to cosmetic surgery; and one complications arising from eye surgery.

The case series and case reports included 655 patients treated by the NHS between 2011 and 2024 for complications arising from metabolic/bariatric (385), cosmetic (265), or eye (5) surgery tourism.

Twenty three studies reported the destination country. Overall, 29 countries from every continent were reported, but Turkey was the most common destination (61%). Most patients were women (90%), and the average age was 38, but ranged from 14 to 69.

The most commonly reported procedures were sleeve gastrectomy–removal of part of the stomach to create a smaller 'sleeve'--breast surgery enlargement, and 'tummy tuck' (abdominoplasty).

Twenty two studies (371 patients) reported some details on complications. No deaths were reported in the included studies, but at least 196 patients (53%) experienced moderate to severe complications.

Treatment for these was not clearly reported in most of the studies, however, and only 14 studies reported on the associated costs, which ranged from £1058 to £19,549 per patient in 2024 prices.

Eight studies (159 patients) reported length of hospital stay for the treatment of complications from metabolic/ bariatric surgery tourism. The combined average length of stay was just over 17 days; the longest was 45 days.

The combined average length of stay for the treatment of cosmetic surgery complications was just under 6 days; the longest was 49 days. For eye surgery tourism, over 50 outpatient appointments and 4 surgical procedures were reported.

Very few studies reported on the use of other resources, such as day case procedures, surgery time, clinic appointments or number and type of diagnostic tests.

The certainty of the evidence obtained from most of the studies was low, primarily because most of the studies were retrospective, with data obtained from medical notes, which can be incomplete or wrongly coded; few studies included demographic details or previous medical history; and not all outcomes were reported by all the studies, explain the researchers.

But this suggests that both the complications arising from medical tourism for elective surgery and the associated costs are likely to be underestimated, they add.

"There are areas of the UK, such as Wales and the South West of England, which are almost unrepresented [in published evidence]. We did not identify any studies that related to other surgical specialties, such as orthopaedic surgery, and we did not identify any eligible studies conducted in primary care or that considered longer-term follow- up," they point out.

"We still do not know how many people resident in the UK go abroad for elective surgery or how many people subsequently experience complications. Without these data, we cannot fully understand the levels of risk that people seeking surgery abroad are taking," they emphasise.

"A systematic approach is needed to collecting information on the number of people who travel abroad for elective surgery and the frequency and impact on the UK NHS of treating complications," they insist.

"Awareness-raising campaigns and interventions are warranted to inform members of the public in the UK considering going abroad for surgery about the potential for complications." they add.

"Those seeking medical treatment abroad should be made aware of which complications the NHS is responsible for treating, and costs for which the patient may be potentially personally liable, including non-emergency treatment," they suggest.