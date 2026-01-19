Brain structure changes linked to adaptability decline in aging adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceJan 19 2026

As people age, structural brain changes influence their ability to adapt to the environment. New from eNeuro, Tatiana Wolfe and colleagues at the University of Arkansas characterized changes in the brain across two periods of adulthood that may correspond to changes in adaptive behavior. 

The researchers identified brain areas associated with the ability to adapt to the environment by analyzing previous neuroimaging studies. They then used a publicly accessible database-the Human Connectome Project-to identify different structures that enable these brain areas to communicate and work together to promote adaptive behavior. Structures related to shifting between tasks or updating information about the environment were more strongly linked to adaptive behaviors in older adults compared to younger adults. A separate imaging dataset from the UK Biobank revealed that biological features of these structures that older individuals rely more heavily upon deteriorated over time in a way that may be linked to deficits in behavioral adaptability that arise later in adulthood. 

According to the researchers, this work supports the idea that brain structures linked to the brain's ability to adapt to the environment undergo age-related changes and point to potential measures for identifying these changes. 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0179-25.2025

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover the brain region behind high blood pressure
Unveiling IDH-mutant glioma's roots: A new path for early diagnosis
Scientists discover how stem cells navigate and repair brain damage after stroke
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
New blood biomarker tracks brain injury progression after ischemic stroke
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
Scientists uncover promising therapeutic target for autoimmune disease affecting the brain
Brain signals shape facial expressions before movement begins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Struggling to make ends meet may slow brain development in infants