National poll: Parents less concerned about children's use of curse words

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan Medicine - University of MichiganJan 19 2026

Today's parents may be growing more relaxed about their children using curse words, according to a national poll.

Only about half of parents say children should never swear, even as many acknowledge that their own kids sometimes do, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health.

Meanwhile, more than a third of parents say whether it's acceptable depends on the situation, while fewer say it depends on the specific word being used or that swearing is not a big deal.

At the same time, one in four parents say their child uses curse words at least occasionally, including nearly four in 10 parents of teens.

Parents are navigating a gray area when it comes to language. Many don't love hearing these words, but they also recognize that context, age and intent matter."

Sarah Clark, M.D.H., Mott Poll Co-Director 

The nationally representative report is based on responses from 1,678 parents with at least one child ages 6–17, surveyed in August 2025.

Peers play a major role

When asked where children learn profanity, two in three parents pointed to friends or classmates, making peers the most commonly cited source.

Popular media followed closely, while many parents also acknowledged that children hear adult language at home, including from parents themselves.

About one in three parents believe their child swears to fit in, highlighting the role of social pressure, particularly during adolescence.

Parents of teens were more likely to say the behavior is about fitting in, while parents of younger children more often attributed it to trying to be funny or to get attention.

Related Stories

Some children may also use strong language to express negative emotions, Clark says, which may signal a need for help naming and managing anger or frustration in more appropriate ways.

"Swearing can be a form of social currency for kids," Clark said. "For some, it's about belonging. For others, it's about getting a reaction. Understanding the 'why' can help parents respond more effectively."

Parents set rules but enforcement varies

Parents who object to children using curse words likely have a variety of reasons, Clark notes. Some view it through a religious lens, believing certain words conflict with their beliefs.

Others see it as a manners issue, she says, worrying that harsh language is rude or disrespectful. For these parents, context matters: such language might be off-limits at school or in public, for example, but less of a concern when kids are with friends.

Most parents say they feel responsible for their child's word choices, yet responses vary widely. When their child swears, parents most often say they tell them to stop or explain why they dislike it. Fewer say they ignore it, and only a small number rely on punishment.

Parents of teens are more likely than parents of younger children to ignore it altogether.

"It can be challenging for parents to maintain a consistent approach to swearing," Clark said. "Parents should sort through their own attitudes to determine which words and situations will merit a response. Young children may not realize certain terms are inappropriate, so parents may need to explain meaning, context or social impact to build understanding and empathy."

To limit exposure, parents report watching their own language, restricting certain media and asking others to respect household rules.

About one in five parents also discourage friendships with children who frequently swear, suggesting concerns that go beyond language alone.

"These findings show that swearing isn't just a discipline issue," Clark said. "It's tied to peer relationships, family norms and how parents want to guide behavior without overreacting."

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Posted in: Child Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New review examines the growing global use of melatonin among pediatric populations
Web-app helps children with epilepsy to fall asleep earlier
Dietary intervention eases celiac symptoms in children but not quality of life
Study provides insights into well-visit attendance from mid-adolescence to young adulthood
Reproductive history is associated with women's lifespan and biological aging
A pill that confirms you actually swallowed your medicine
Community asthma program increases care and awareness among families on the Navajo Nation
New $8.5 million renewal grant fuels research on children's heart health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Reading to young children each night improves empathy and creative thinking