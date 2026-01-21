Serum uric acid levels linked to atrial fibrillation burden

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. This study investigated the association between serum uric acid (UA) levels and atrial fibrillation (AF) burden in Chinese patients with AF.

In this cross-sectional study, AF burden was defined as the proportion of AF duration to total monitoring time, recorded by a patch device over ≥24 hours. Serum UA levels were measured at the start of monitoring. Multivariate logistic regression was used to assess associations.

A total of 952 patients with AF (66.4% women; median age 64 years) were included. A 1-SD increase in UA (91.4 μmol/L) was associated with elevated risk of persistent AF (adjusted OR: 1.32; 95% CI: 1.12-1.55; P < 0.001). The highest UA quintile had a greater risk of persistent AF than the lowest quintile of patients (adjusted OR: 2.43; 95% CI: 1.49-3.98; P for trend < 0.001).

Serum UA levels are positively associated with AF burden in a dose-dependent manner. UA might serve as an accessible biomarker and potential therapeutic target for AF burden assessment.