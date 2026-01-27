Prognostic nutritional index proposed as prognostic marker in hepatocellular carcinoma

Background and aims

The prognostic nutritional index (PNI), calculated from serum albumin and lymphocyte count, reflects a patient's immune-nutritional status and has been proposed as a prognostic marker in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). However, its role in advanced HCC patients treated with atezolizumab plus bevacizumab (Ate/Bev) remains unclear. In this study, we aimed to evaluate the prognostic value of PNI in patients receiving first-line Ate/Bev therapy.

Methods

We retrospectively analyzed 362 patients with unresectable HCC who received Ate/Bev between November 2020 and June 2023 across two centers. Based on prior literature, a cutoff of 45 was used to classify patients into low-PNI (<45) and high-PNI (≥45) groups. Propensity score matching was performed to balance baseline characteristics.

Results

After propensity score matching, 130 patients (65 per group) were included in the analysis. The high-PNI group showed a significantly lower incidence of grade ≥ 3 treatment-related adverse events (10.8% vs. 24.6%, p = 0.039), a higher objective response rate (38.4% vs. 20.0%, p = 0.037), and significantly longer overall survival (16.7 vs. 7.9 months, p = 0.009). Although progression-free survival was longer in the high-PNI group (4.8 vs. 3.0 months), the difference was not statistically significant (p = 0.597). Multivariate analysis confirmed that PNI was an independent predictor of overall survival (hazard ratio: 0.574, 95% confidence interval: 0.353–0.933, p = 0.025), after adjusting for vascular invasion, alpha-fetoprotein levels, concurrent therapy, and post-treatment interventions.

Conclusions

PNI is an independent prognostic factor for overall survival in advanced HCC patients treated with Ate/Bev in real-world clinical practice. Incorporating PNI into routine assessments may enhance risk stratification and guide therapeutic decision-making.