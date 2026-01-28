Men still develop heart disease 10 years earlier than women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyJan 28 2026

Historical data indicate that men develop coronary heart disease (CHD) 10 years before women. A recent study in the Journal of the American Heart Association indicates that this sex gap still remains.

Investigators analyzed data from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, in which US adults aged 18–30 years enrolled in 1985–1986 and were followed through August 2020.

Among 5,112 participants (54.5% female, 51.6% Black) with an average age of 24.8 years at enrollment and a median follow-up of 34.1 years, men had a significantly higher cumulative incidence of cardiovascular disease. They had higher cumulative incidence rates of the cardiovascular disease subtypes of CHD and heart failure compared with women, but no difference in stroke.

Men reached a 5% incidence of cardiovascular disease 7.0 years earlier than women (50.5 versus 57.5 years). CHD was the most frequent cardiovascular disease subtype, and men reached a 2% incidence 10.1 years earlier than women. There were no significant differences in the age at which men and women reached a 2% incidence for stroke (57.5 versus 56.9 years) or a 1% incidence for heart failure (48.7 versus 51.7 years)

Differences emerged in the fourth decade of life and were not explained after accounting for differences in cardiovascular health.

Sex differences in cardiovascular disease risk are apparent by age 35, highlighting the importance of initiating risk assessment and prevention strategies in young adulthood."

Alexa Freedman, PhD, Study Corresponding Author, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University

Source:

Wiley

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Baby's birthweight increases risk of cardiovascular disease in preeclamptic and hypertensive women
Some acute and chronic viral infections linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease
Exploring m6A RNA modification as a therapeutic target in cardiovascular disorders
New ACC Scientific Statement highlights inflammation in cardiovascular disease
Unfavorable patterns of heart health through young adulthood linked to increased CVD risk later in life
Stress may help explain why patients with depression are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease
Research finds a steady rise in cardiovascular-related complications during pregnancy
Cholesterol control improves but cardiovascular disease still increases in Mexico

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breast arterial calcification on mammograms predicts future heart risk