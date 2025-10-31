Novel approaches to understanding EETs and cardiovascular disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am MainOct 31 2025

Some products of arachidonic acid have already been well studied: the prostanoids formed by cyclooxygenases are central mediators of inflammation, fever, and pain. Their synthesis is inhibited by drugs such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin). Likewise, the effects and mechanisms of leukotrienes, which are formed by lipoxygenases from arachidonic acid and serve as targets for asthma medications, are well known.

Less well understood, however, is a third group of lipids - the epoxyeicosatrienoic acids (EETs), which are produced from arachidonic acid by cytochrome P450 epoxygenases. It has been known for almost 40 years that EETs can trigger a range of beneficial biological effects: they lower blood pressure, have anti-inflammatory properties, and are neuroprotective. Yet even after decades of intensive research, the molecular pathways through which these effects are mediated remain unclear. As a result, no pharmacological targets are currently known that could be used to mimic the therapeutic potential of EETs.

A new research project funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) under its Koselleck Program - led by Prof. Eugen Proschak and Prof. Stefan Offermanns - aims to shed light on this question through novel experimental approaches. Evidence suggests that cell membrane receptors may be involved, which could be activated either directly by EETs or after their incorporation into membrane lipids. The project, titled "Identification of membrane targets for lipid species containing esterified EETs (ELS)", will systematically search for transmembrane proteins that bind to EETs and mediate their effects. In addition, the researchers will test the hypothesis that EETs act not as free lipids but in a more complex form - that is, after being integrated into more complex membrane lipids.

We know these effects exist, but we still don't understand how they come about. Yet to develop an entirely new class of drugs, we urgently need this basic knowledge."

Prof. Eugen Proschak

A particular focus will be on endothelial cells - structures of the vascular system - and thus on diseases of the cardiovascular system.

The project brings together two research groups with complementary expertise: Prof. Proschak's group at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, specializing in medicinal chemistry and the synthesis of pharmacological tools, and Prof. Offermanns' group at the Institute of Molecular Medicine, which uses classical and molecular pharmacological methods both in vitro and in vivo. Prof. Offermanns is also Director of the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research in Bad Nauheim.

Divided into four subprojects, the research combines chemical, pharmacological, and proteomic approaches - the latter encompassing the entirety of proteins present in a cell. With this innovative concept, the researchers hope to uncover the molecular mechanisms through which EETs exert their biological effects. A total of €1.25 million is available for this work until 2030.

Established in 2008, the Koselleck Program is named after Reinhart Koselleck (1923-2006), one of Germany's most important 20th-century historians and a co-founder of modern social history. Koselleck projects are awarded to "researchers distinguished by outstanding scientific achievements." Funding is reserved for particularly innovative and high-risk research approaches.

The project by Eugen Proschak and Stefan Offermanns exemplifies these criteria in an exceptional way: until now, all attempts to elucidate EETs' mechanism of action have failed. If this endeavor succeeds, the resulting insights could be groundbreaking - not least for the potential development of entirely new classes of drugs that specifically mimic the beneficial effects of EETs.

 

Source:

Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows GLP-1 drugs safeguard vision despite small retinopathy risk
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Understanding how lipids activate LC3-associated phagocytosis
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
Visualizing lipid transport inside living cells with fluorescence microscopy
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods
Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research