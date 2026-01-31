Engineering-driven startups at ASU advance biomedical innovation

The future of engineering-driven health innovation is currently unfolding at Arizona State University.

In the School of Biological and Health Systems Engineering, part of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, a new generation of biomedical entrepreneurs is translating fundamental discoveries into technologies that improve human health.

Supported by ASU’s innovation ecosystem and the National Institutes of Health, here are three researchers that are bridging the gap between academic research and clinical application through startup ventures born right out of their labs.

Associate Professor Jessica Weaver is leading the way in cell therapy innovation through her startup ImmunoShield Therapeutics. The company is developing a hydrogel-based cell-encapsulation platform designed to protect transplanted therapeutic cells from immune system rejection.

ImmunoShield’s approach could transform both regenerative medicine and diabetes treatment.

Weaver explains that her company’s goal is to make cell-based therapies more accessible by reducing — or even eliminating — the need for long-term immunosuppression, combining biomaterials design with translational immunology to enable safer, longer-lasting treatments.

The company emerged directly from Weaver’s NIH-funded research at ASU, where her lab explores bioinspired materials for cell delivery and tissue regeneration. Fulton Schools biomedical engineering postdoctoral researcher Matthew Becker, a key contributor to translating Weaver’s concepts into scalable technologies for the market, notes that ImmunoShield grew naturally out of the lab’s work.

“At ASU, we have a culture that doesn’t just allow but encourages innovation,” Becker says. “ImmunoShield is an example of what happens when engineering and translational science come together.”

Weaver credits the School of Biological and Health Systems Engineering’s entrepreneurial support structure — from collaboration with ASU Skysong Innovations to the Fulton Schools’ Venture Devils program — for helping her lab navigate early-stage development and patenting.

“The infrastructure here really empowers faculty and trainees to think like innovators while staying grounded in rigorous science,” she says.