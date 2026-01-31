Most Americans would consider swapping classic Super Bowl party fare for plant-based options, poll finds

Physicians Committee for Responsible MedicineJan 31 2026

It is estimated that Americans will consume 1.48 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl, but a new Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine/Morning Consult poll finds that most Americans, 56%, would consider trying a plant-based alternative such as Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites while watching the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8.

You can score a touchdown for your health this Super Bowl by passing on chicken wings, cheesy dips, and meaty chili and instead opting for plant-based favorites like buffalo cauliflower or black bean chili." 

Stephanie McBurnett, RDN, nutrition educator, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

McBurnett suggests swapping classic Super Bowl party fare for plant-based options like Loaded Sheet Pan Nachos, Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, Ultimate Baked Potato Skins, Barbecue Jackfruit Tacos, and Protein Power Three-Bean Chili, all recipes from the Physicians Committee's Universal Meals program.

Plant-based meals like these are lower in fat, loaded with fiber, and high in antioxidants, helping to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other conditions. Research also shows that a plant-based diet can help athletes like football players with performance and recovery.

"Choosing healthier options doesn't mean giving up the flavor, the fun, or the game-day experience-these plant-based dishes are satisfying crowd-pleasers," says McBurnett.

The poll, conducted among 2,202 U.S. adults from Jan. 16 to 19, 2026, also found that 86% of Americans plan on eating chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday or would if they were available. But most surveyed, 88%, don't know the health risks associated with consuming chicken.

Research shows that fried chicken, such as buffalo chicken wings, increases the risk of death from heart disease. Eating 300 grams of poultry-about the size of a large chicken breast-per week also increases the risk of gastrointestinal cancer and death from all causes. Urinary tract infections, the most common form of bacterial infection, are commonly caused by meat-borne bacteria, primarily from poultry.

"Whether you are an armchair quarterback or in the end zone, choosing a plant-based diet is a win for good health," adds McBurnett.

Source:

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
