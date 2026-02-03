Common human fungus found to worsen melanoma aggressiveness

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of the Basque CountryFeb 3 2026

Cancer is one of the causes responsible for the most deaths worldwide; in 2020, for example, it resulted in ten million deaths. It has been estimated that micro-organism infections caused between 13-18% of these cases. Until now, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified thirteen micro-organisms as carcinogenic, which include viruses, bacteria and parasites. However, recent studies have shown that there are other micro-organism types linked to cancer; some of them are fungi.

The Candida albicans fungus is one of them: "This fungus is part of the human microbiota; it is found in the mouth, on the skin, in the digestive system and vagina; although it usually does not cause disease, it sometimes causes serious problems," explained Leire Aparicio Fernández, researcher and lecturer at the University of the Basque Country (EHU). In recent decades, several studies have suggested that this fungus is likely to cause cancer and contribute to its progression.

So a piece of research by the EHU's MicrobiomicsEHU group has for the first time established the mechanism by means of which the Candida albicans fungus makes melanoma (the most deadly type of skin cancer) more aggressive. "The fungus activates several signalling pathways in the melanoma cells, and, as a result, creates an environment that helps to reprogram angiogenesis and metabolism; in other words, an environment that produces suitable conditions enabling the malignant cells to acquire more oxygen and energy and be spread more easily to the blood and other organs," explained Dr Leire Aparicio.

In the research various features linked to skin cancer were examined first of all. "For example, to see whether the fungus exerts an influence on the migration, proliferation or adhesion of the melanoma cells," explained Aparicio. Furthermore, "when we saw that the fungus facilitates the spread of these cells to other organs, we examined further the mechanism by which these processes take place," she said. As the results of the research reveal, "the fungus causes the cancer cells to have a greater capacity to migrate and create metastasis. However, with respect to proliferation we did not detect any change".

The importance of the fungi

This research has revealed that this fungus does indeed exert an influence on melanoma cancer, and that "opens up a new door to other alternative therapies", added Aparicio. "In fact, the therapies to tackle cancer attack the malignant cells directly, but if we see that the fungi do exert some kind of effect, it could be that the use of antifungal therapies may help to combat the cancer. Who knows, perhaps, in the future, it will be possible to use antifungal therapies as a complementary therapy to treat melanoma."

Related Stories

So the researcher in the MicrobiomicsEHU group at the EHU said that there was a need to go on exploring many areas. All kinds of micro-organisms are studied in this group, but Aparicio attaches importance to fungi. "We have widely discussed viruses and bacteria, but we forget fungi. We need to bear in mind that they live with us, they are part of our microbiota. Fungi may be important not only in the diseases that they cause directly, but also in other diseases. For example, we have proven that they are capable of participating in cancer processes."

The researcher believes that the discoveries in this piece of research are important: "The work behind it goes back many years. Cancer is one of the most significant diseases today, and all the work to combat it amounts to 'little'. It is important to look for therapies so that a type of cancer does not progress." Right now, in the MicrobiomicsEHU research group they are exploring whether "this fungus could have the same effect on colon and gut cancer cells; the fact is, all cancer types are different".

Source:

University of the Basque Country

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-24055-y

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Treating desmoplastic melanoma with immunotherapy before surgery can shrink or eliminate tumors
How COVID mRNA vaccines may make cancer treatments more effective
Study reveals how melanoma evolves to resist immunotherapy
Inhalable nanotherapy can activate the immune system against checkpoint-resistant melanoma
Breakthrough research offers first targeted treatment option for NRAS-mutant melanoma
Rapamycin shows promise in treating cold tumors with specific gene mutation
Indoor tanning loads normal skin with mutations linked to melanoma
Cornell-developed nanoparticles improve cancer immunotherapy effectiveness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pre-surgical medication use grows for pancreatic, gynecologic, and abdominal lining cancers