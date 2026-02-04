Promoting thriving is key to high-quality aged care

Abo Akademi UniversityFeb 4 2026

Recent research at Åbo Akademi University highlights that promoting thriving is essential for older persons in care homes and constitutes a cornerstone of high-quality aged care.

Ann-Sofie Silvennoinen's doctoral thesis in health sciences is the first in Finland to examine how older persons experience thriving in care homes, highlighting the factors that contribute to a fulfilling and meaningful daily life.

Both in Finland and internationally, aged care faces significant challenges as the number of older persons requiring care and support continues to rise. To meet future demands, aged care needs to strengthen a holistic approach that encompasses medical, social, and psychosocial competencies, while placing greater emphasis on person-centred care and on understanding the factors that promote older adults' everyday thriving in residential care settings.

Silvennoinen's research shows that thriving is not merely a feeling but a measurable reflection of care quality and an indicator of a sustainable healthcare system.

The thesis identifies five key factors that influence thriving: the resident's attitude towards living in a care home, the quality of care and caregivers, activities and interactions with others, qualities of the physical environment, and health. Together, these factors form the foundation of care that upholds dignity, encourages participation, and enhances quality of life.

The results indicate that social engagement - taking part in meaningful activities, feeling a sense of community, and being acknowledged - has the strongest correlation with perceived thriving. Women generally reported higher levels of thriving than men, indicating that the needs of male residents may be overlooked in a predominantly female care sector.

Thriving in older person reflects how the individual experiences safety, meaningfulness, and overall well-being in their life situation. Understanding what fosters thriving allows us to provide care that supports a person's identity and sense of purpose, even in their final years in a care home."

Ann-Sofie Silvennoinen

She emphasizes that methods promoting thriving, such as enhancing social interactions, creating calm and homelike environments, considering residents' life stories, and encouraging participation, are relatively easy to implement but can substantially improve both the quality of care and the efficiency of resources. When older persons thrive, their need for extensive care and medication decreases, making the experience of thriving a crucial component of a sustainable care system, including from an economic perspective. When older people thrive, their need for extensive care and medication may decrease, making thriving a crucial component of a sustainable care system, including from an economic perspective.

Source:

Abo Akademi University

