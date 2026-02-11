Poland's drug policy for seniors: Reduced costs, widened gaps, changed habits

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyFeb 11 2026

In 2016, Poland introduced a nationwide policy eliminating all out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs prescribed by healthcare professionals to individuals aged 75 and older. A new study published in Health Economics finds that the policy reduced average out-of-pocket medication spending by 23% and cut catastrophic drug expenses by 62%, indicating substantial financial protection during major health shocks.

The financial gains, however, were not evenly distributed. The evidence suggests that higher-income and urban households benefited more, pointing to the possibility that the policy may have unintentionally widened existing financial disparities among older adults.

The study also documents unintended behavioral responses. With lower medication costs and greater insurance against future health shocks, some older adults increased spending on goods such as unhealthy food, alcohol, and cigarettes.

The program reduced financial stress for many older adults, which is good news. But when people feel more insured against health costs, they may change other spending habits in ways that can partially offset the policy's overall impact."

Krzysztof Zaremba, PhD, corresponding author of Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM)

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Majewska, G. & Zaremba, K. (2026). The Financial and Behavioral Effects of Free Prescription Drugs: Evidence From a Policy Discontinuity in Poland. Health Economics. DOI: 10.1002/hec.70083. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hec.70083

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ARB drugs lead to better blood pressure treatment adherence
Study finds GLP-1 drugs improve strength and reverse aging biology in mice
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs show early promise for treating addiction
Dementia Care Aware partners with IHI to advance age-friendly care
Targeted PICU rounds reduce the rate of healthcare-associated conditions
Bariatric surgery reshapes body fat and muscle more than GLP-1 drugs
European collaboration transforms immune cell data into cancer biomarkers
Alzheimer’s drugs improve key cognitive skills in children with autism and low IQ

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mpox clade Ib transmitted in a healthcare setting outside Africa