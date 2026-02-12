Public preparedness key to improving cardiac arrest survival

When a medical emergency happens, time matters and a quick response is needed. During American Heart Month 2026, the National Fraternal Order of Police joins the American Heart Association in urging Americans everywhere to be the help until help arrives and learn how to respond in a medical emergency such as cardiac arrest – when providing help like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be the difference between life and death.

For the fourth consecutive year, American Heart Month highlights the need to be prepared in an emergency and provide CPR because immediate action can change outcomes. In fact, providing immediate CPR for a person experiencing cardiac arrest can double or even triple their chances of survival.

"The American Heart Association is creating a Nation of Lifesavers by ensuring more people are comfortable delivering CPR when they witness someone experiencing cardiac arrest," said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, is the executive director of the Katz Institute for Women's Health and senior vice president of women's health at Northwell Health in New York City. "Anyone can be a first responder during a medical emergency until professional help arrives on the scene."

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere and at any time. Survival often begins with a person who witnesses the event and is strengthened by the rapid response of first responders. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services professionals and other first responders bring skill, courage and compassion to cardiac emergencies every day. Their dedication reflects the highest standards of public service and reinforces the importance of community preparedness.

Every day, our local law enforcement officers work to protect lives and keep communities safe, often arriving at moments when seconds make the difference. By encouraging more citizens to act as initial first responders by knowing and performing CPR, we strengthen the chain of survival and reinforce a shared commitment to safety and preparedness." Patrick Yoes, President, National Fraternal Order of Police

By expanding access to CPR education, communities can help ensure the chain of survival is activated earlier, ideally the moment a cardiac emergency occurs.

"When more people are trained, help is already in motion before sirens are heard, which can improve the chance of a positive outcome," said Ashish Panchal, M.D., Ph.D., volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Emergency Cardiovascular Care Committee, physician and professor of emergency medicine at The Ohio State University. "The sooner people realize help is needed, call 9-1-1 and start CPR, the better the odds are the person can recover. We need everyone to be ready to be a lifesaver and act as that initial first responder."

This American Heart Month, the National Fraternal Order of Police and the American Heart Association encourage everyone to take action: learn CPR, refresh existing training and motivate others to do the same. Saving a life should never be left to chance. Preparedness is a shared responsibility - and together, communities can be ready to respond when seconds matter most.

Each year, approximately 350,000 people in the U.S. experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest – when the heart suddenly stops beating – which results in death 90% of the time, according to the Heart Association's statistics.