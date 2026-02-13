Study explores whether a bidirectional causal link exists between MASLD and sarcopenia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Feb 13 2026

Background and aims

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and sarcopenia frequently coexist, yet their causal relationship and underlying mechanisms remain poorly defined. This study aimed to investigate whether a bidirectional causal link exists between MASLD and sarcopenia and to identify the molecular mediators involved in liver-muscle crosstalk.

Methods

We applied Mendelian randomization to test the causal effect of sarcopenia-related traits on MASLD risk. To capture distinct clinical features, we established complementary mouse models, including diet-induced and genetic (ob/ob) MASLD models, a stelic animal model, and a drug-induced muscle atrophy model. Multi-tissue transcriptomic profiling was performed on liver and muscle to uncover altered pathways.

Results

Complementing prior genetic evidence establishing MASLD as a causal factor for sarcopenia, our Mendelian randomization analysis revealed that diminished muscle mass and muscle function contribute to an elevated risk of MASLD. In mice with MASLD, we observed loss of muscle mass, reduced strength, and ectopic lipid deposition in skeletal muscle. Conversely, muscle atrophy exacerbated hepatic steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis in MASLD mice. Transcriptional profiling revealed that sarcopenia impairs hepatic metabolic homeostasis by enhancing fatty acid uptake and impairing oxidative phosphorylation, while MASLD, in turn, promotes muscle dysfunction by exacerbating inflammatory responses and metabolic dysfunction. We further identified C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 as a key myokine that drives MASLD, and adrenomedullin as a key hepatokine that triggers sarcopenia.

Conclusions

By integrating MR analysis, complementary mouse models, and multi-tissue transcriptomics, we identified CCL2 and ADM as putative mediators of this inter-organ communication. These findings underscore the importance of viewing MASLD and sarcopenia as interconnected disorders, and targeting the hepatokine-myokine axis may break the vicious cycle that sustains both diseases. Future studies are needed to clarify the temporal sequence of sarcopenia onset and MASLD progression, and to further elucidate the downstream signaling pathways involving CCL2 and ADM.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Song, Y., et al. (2026). Bidirectional Regulation between Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatotic Liver Disease and Sarcopenia via Liver-muscle Crosstalk. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. DOI: 10.14218/jcth.2025.00538. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00538

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Engineered liver tissue model mimics early metabolic liver disease
Diagnostic prognostic and therapeutic relevance of PIVKA-II in hepatocellular carcinoma
Myosteatosis: An emerging predictor of outcomes in chronic liver disease
SynGenSys introduces Liver.SET synthetic promoter library for liver-specific gene expression for in vivo gene therapies
Unraveling liver injury mechanisms in familial hypobetalipoproteinemia
New insights into long-term liver injury after Kasai portoenterostomy for biliary atresia
MET signaling plays a critical protective role in acetaminophen-induced acute liver failure
Liver-derived protein supports bone health in males

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A dual-action approach to preventing hepatocellular carcinoma